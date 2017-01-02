Patriots’ McDaniels in demand for head-coaching openings

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has been contacted by three teams about their vacant head-coaching positions.
McDaniels is on the radar of the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Boston Globe reported, citing league sources.
While no formal meetings have been scheduled, according to the report, the window for McDaniels to interview is this week. Per NFL rule, assistant coaches on teams in the playoffs can only interview while the team is on a bye — through Sunday in this case.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Monday declined to comment on whether any teams have sought permission to speak to McDaniels or anyone else on New England’s staff.
McDaniels was vague when asked by reporters about his candidacy for some of the openings around the league, after the Patriots clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs by beating the Miami Dolphins 35-14 on Sunday.
“Really nothing,” McDaniels said Monday morning. “I’ve just been working at creating the film here and getting everything nailed down for the Miami deal. I know there’s a process in place and we’ve gone through that before but at this point I have nothing to add or comment on.”
McDaniels has experience as a head coach, compiling an 11-17 record in less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos before he was fired with four games remaining during the 2010 campaign.
“Great coaches get opportunities and he’s fortunate to be in a position where he should get them because he’s earned it,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said Monday morning on his weekly radio show with WEEI in Boston. “I would hate to lose him, but I think it’s always aspirational for a coach because it’s great to lead a team, lead an organization.”
Multiple media outlets reported that the 49ers have requested permission to interview both McDaniels and Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, seeking to find a coach and general manager with a strong relationship.
The 49ers fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke on Sunday, while Jacksonville and Los Angeles each made a change late in the season with the dismissals of head coaches Gus Bradley and Jeff Fisher, respectively.
McDaniels spent eight seasons (2001-08) with New England, serving in a number of capacities, including the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach over the final three seasons in which he presided over a record-setting offense in 2007.
The 40-year-old McDaniels went 8-8 in his first season with the Broncos but was fired the following season following a 3-9 start. He served one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2011 before returning to the Patriots in 2012.
New England, which top seed in the AFC, has won four Super Bowls since 2001, including a 28-24 win over Seattle following the 2014 season with McDaniels in his current position.