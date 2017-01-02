Gray man dies in Windham snowmobile crash

WINDHAM, Maine — A 44-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash on a trail near Nash Road on Monday morning.

Angus McDuffie of Gray was alone on his snowmobile, one of a party of four riding on a trail along power lines between Route 302 and Falmouth Road about 10:20 a.m., when he apparently attempted to cross a small brook and was ejected from the snowmobile, according to Sgt. Jason Luce of the Maine Warden Service.

Other members of his party called 911 and attempted to revive him, as did Windham emergency personnel, but McDuffie died at the scene.

The exact cause of death remains under investigation by the state medical examiner’s office.

Luce said it does not appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.