Phippsburg man in custody following overnight standoff

PHIPPSBURG, Maine — A 54-year-old Phippsburg man was arrested early Monday morning after a standoff at his home that lasted more than seven hours.

Ruben Foster remained at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on Monday, facing two felony counts of criminal threatening with a firearm, Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in a news release.

Deputies from the sheriff’s department and Bath police officers went to a Rock Ledge Drive home Sunday evening after receiving a report that a man with a handgun had threatened to kill his sister and mother. The alleged victims fled the house and called police.

Deputies made contact with the Foster, who was reportedly alone in the home. During negotiations that stretched into early Monday morning, a negotiator from the Bath Police Department spoke with Foster by phone for about five hours before he surrendered and was taken into custody shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, Merry said.

Foster was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for evaluation and later to Two Bridges Regional Jail.

Additional charges are likely, according to Merry. Foster will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Merry praised the “tremendous” effort of the police negotiator and said he was pleased no one was injured in the incident.

“These situations are very tense and getting a peaceful resolution is always the goal,” he said, in part.

The Maine Marine Patrol and Phippsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene.