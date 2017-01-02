Bath city councilor, former fire chief dies

BATH, Maine — Bath City Councilor Leverett “Tink” Mitchell, a longtime firefighter and former chief of the Bath Fire Department, died Friday at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Mitchell, 68, had served two terms on the City Council before he was elected in 2012 to fill a vacancy left by the death of former Ward 7 City Councilor Ruthe Pagurko, and again in 2016, The Times Record reported Monday.

Mitchell was a member of the Bath Fire Department for 27 years, and chief for four years, according to an obituary provided by Daigle Funeral Home.

He was born in Bath and graduated from Morse High School before serving two tours in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Daigle Funeral Home in Bath, with a celebration of life, with military and fire department honors, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, also at the funeral home.