Livermore Falls man dies following New Year’s Day crash

LIVERMORE, Maine — A Livermore Falls man died early Sunday morning following a two-car crash on Route 4 in Livermore, but police remain unsure whether he died because of injuries suffered in the crash or a medical condition.

Shawn Berry, 41, was a passenger in a car driven by Brady Romano, 37, also of Livermore Falls, according to a news release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Romano had pulled to the side of Route 4 when Berry became sick, and the car was then struck from behind by a second vehicle driven by Sarah Clark, 30, of Farmington, McCausland said.

Berry was still in the car at the time of the crash. Clark and another passer-by performed CPR on him, but Berry died at the scene.

Route 4 was closed for several hours following the crash, according to McCausland.

The crash report will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office once it is complete.

No additional information was available Monday morning.