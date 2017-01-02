Presque Isle crash results in minor injuries

A crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Academy and Dudley Streets in Presque Isle sent both drivers to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The Presque Isle Police Department and Crown Ambulance responded to a crash shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday when a 2001 Pontiac Aztek driven by Jasmine Wing sideswiped a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Julie Plummer, police said.

According the Presque Isle Police Department, Wing was heading west and downhill on Academy Street and making a right turn onto Dudley Street as Plummer drove out from Dudley Street to turn left onto Academy Street.

Because of slippery road conditions, Wing was unable to make the right turn and sideswiped into Plummer’s SUV.

Both were taken to The Aroostook Medical Center, with Plummer suffering neck pain from the impact and Wing experiencing knee pain. Both vehicles were towed by Jerry’s Auto.