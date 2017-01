Weekend wrestling results

HIGH SCHOOL

Noble Invitational

At North Berwick

Noble A 188, Sanford 157.5, Mt. Ararat A 151, Lasalle 150, Plymouth 137.5, Nokomis 135.5, Skowhegan 134, Mountain Valley A 127, Belfast 127, Wells 124, Camden Hills 105, Foxcroft Acad. 97, Noble B 72, Mt. Mansfield 51.5, Lisbon 44.5, Portland 39, Kingswood 35, Tilton 30, Messalonskee 21, Windham A 12, Mountain Valley B 11, Sanford B 7, Noble C 6.5, Lisbon B 6, Wells B 4, Belfast B 4, Lasalle B 4; Mt. Ararat B, Spaulding, Skowhegan B, Sanford C, Falmouth, Camden Hills B no team score

Championship Finals

106: Cody Craig (SKOWHEGAN) def. Joe Cleary (PLYMOUTH) Pin at 1:48; 113: Brendon Bruns (BELFAST) def. Pat McGovern (LASALLE) Pin at 5:50; 120: Richard Oberg (SKOWHEGAN) def. Joe Pilecki (NOBLE A) Tech Fall 17-2; 126: Caleb Austin (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) def. Jabbar Belin (MT ARARAT) Tech Fall 17-1; 132: Jake Martel (NOBLE A) def. Dan Bliss (MT MANSFIELD) 9-6; 138: Brian Lindsay (KINGSWOOD) def. John Grenier (NOBLE A) Major Dec. 13-5; 145: Austin Shorey (NOBLE A) def. Eddie DeRoche (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) Win by Forfeit; 152: Quinton Richards (NOKOMIS) def. Kasey Rogers (NOBLE A) Pin at 2:54; 160: Sam Anderson (SANFORD) def. David Wilson (NOKOMIS) 8-6 (OT); 170: Robert Hetherman (MT ARARAT) def. Michael Wrigley (WELLS) Pin at 2:56; 182: Garrett Macedonia (PLYMOUTH) def. Jacob Waterman (BELFAST) 8-5; 195: Nolan Potter (WELLS) def. Troy Johnson (PLYMOUTH) 4-0; 220: Sean MacCormack Kuhman (WELLS) def. Nick Works (SANFORD) 10-7; 285: Eric Pilcher (TILTON) def. Connor Mcityre (SANFORD) Pin at 0:26

Consolation Finals

106: Andrew Fallon (LASALLE) def. Sam Martel (NOBLE A) Major Dec. 16-3; 113: Josh Brown (NOKOMIS) def. Caden Kowalsky (MT ARARAT) Major Dec. 11-2; 120: Duncan McGilvery (NOBLE B) def. Liam Carroll (LASALLE) Pin at 3:50; 126: Patrick Curtis (BELFAST) def. Justin Gaudiana (LASALLE) 4-3; 132: Noah Lang (CAMDEN HILLS) def. R J Nelson (FOXCROFT ACADEMY) Pin at 2:57; 138: Christian Jensen (MT ARARAT) def. Chris Pilcher (NOBLE B) Pin at 0:58; 145: Colby Giroux (MT MANSFIELD) def. Cooper Holland (SKOWHEGAN) 4-2; 152: Alex Hamel (PLYMOUTH) def. Drew Peters (WELLS) 13-6; 160: Zack Elowitch (PORTLAND) def. Austin Pelletier (MESSALONSKEE) 1-0; 170: Issac Plante (SANFORD) def. Alex Vokey (CAMDEN HILLS) Pin at 4:26; 182: Mason Calise (LASALLE) def. Mike Arsenault (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) Pin at 2:22; 195: Dante DelBonis (LASALLE) def. James Boyd (NOKOMIS) Major Dec. 11-0; 220: Dylan Schenk (MT ARARAT) def. Travis Tran (BELFAST) 7-3; 285: Anthony Sanborn (BELFAST) def. Brenden Dean (WELLS) Pin at 0:34

Fifth and Sixth Place

106: Dominic DeFalco (NOBLE B) def. Dawson Allen (CAMDEN HILLS) 10-5; 113: Brandon Weston (FOXCROFT ACADEMY) def. Alex Shorey (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) Win by Inj Def; 120: Josiah Langworthy (MT ARARAT) def. Omar Daud (PORTLAND) Pin at 2:28; 126: Caleb Barbour (NOBLE A) def. Ian Henderson (CAMDEN HILLS) Tech Fall 22-6; 132: Samson Sirois (SKOWHEGAN) def. Qasim Abdullah (PORTLAND) Tech Fall 15-0; 138: Jarek Munson (NOKOMIS) def. Ethan Boucher (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) Win by Inj Def; 145: Kaden Harrison-Billiat (CAMDEN HILLS) def. Dustin Simmons (FOXCROFT ACADEMY) Pin at 1:45; 152: Nick Lerette (LISBON) def. Johnathan Nadeau (SKOWHEGAN) 11-9; 160: Jonathan Bell (SKOWHEGAN) def. Jake Harrison (LASALLE) Major Dec. 9-1; 170: Elijah Ames (FOXCROFT ACADEMY) def. Bradley Harriman (LISBON) Pin at 1:59; 182: Jackson Nickerson (SANFORD) def. Gabe Wright (CAMDEN HILLS) Pin at 2:28; 195: Darin Buno (MOUNTAIN VALLEY A) def. Khaalid Kakande (SANFORD) Pin at 4:52; 220: Dane Hanson (LASALLE) def. John Tucker (SKOWHEGAN) Pin at 2:28; 285: Jared Benoit (PLYMOUTH) def. Zack Glidden (NOKOMIS) Pin at 2:26

Winter Classic

At Pittsfield

Oxford Hills 127.50, Cony 125, Morse 124.50, Dirigo 106, Oceanside 89, Bucksport 71, Medomak Valley 70, Erskine Acad. 69, Madison 53, Mount View 47.50, Mt. Blue 42, MCI 27, Carrabec 18, Wiscasset 3

Championship Finals

106: Jordan Douglas, Morse Fall Riley Micklich, Oceanside, 5:38; 113: Noah Dumas, Cony Pin Jagger Bullen, Mt Blue, 3:42; 120: Michael Sprague, Erskine Academy Dec. Jaden David, Oxford Hills, 5-3; 126: Bennett Penney, Oceanside Dec. ZyAnthony Moss, MCI, 6-1; 132: Mark Ward, Mt View T-Fall Donavin Rector, Morse, 18-2; 138: Steven Thompson, Medomak Valley Pin Isaiah Cogswell, Morse, 3:00; 145: Raz Baltazar, Morse Dec. Jakob Arbour, Cony, 3-2; 152: Hunter White, Dirigo Pin Dylan Cobbett, Oxford Hills, 4:37; 160: Bryce Whittemore, Dirigo Dec. Dawson Stevens, Oxford Hills, 6-4; 170: Colby Gardner, Morse Pin Jeff Kierstead, Erskine Academy, 4:32; 182: Nolan DeGroot, Dirigo Pin Drake McKenney, Carrabec, 4:47; 195: Nic Mills, Cony Pin Nathaniel Fuller, Mt View, :51; 220: Seth Padelford, Madison Dec. Jeff Worster, Oxford Hills, 9-7; 285: David Gross, Bucksport Dec. Mitchell MacFarland, Cony, 4-3

Consolation Finals

106: Dylan Trevino, Cony Pin Tyler Baker, MCI, :45; 113: Victor Verrill, Dirigo Dec. Gaige Kindlimann, Morse, 9-6; 120: Alex Fogarty, Oceanside Pin Foster Ashmore, Bucksport, 4:08; 126: Duncan Widecombe, Medomak Valley Pin Reese Hiltz, Mt Blue, 3:28; 132: Josh Savage, Madison Dec. Justin David, Oxford Hills, 2-1; 138: Jon Wainwright, Dirigo Dec. Richard Perkins, Bucksport, 3-0; 145: Devin Darveau, Bucksport Dec. Colin Woodhead, Dirigo, 3-2; 152: Elias Miller, Medomak Valley Pin Brock Glidden, Erskine Academy, 2:00; 160: Ben Ripley, Oceanside Pin Brody Boynton, Bucksport, 1:39; 170: Jason Paradis, Oxford Hills Pin Kayne Bowden, Cony, 1:58; 182: Zuka Mabior, Oxford Hills Pin Aaron Lettre, Cony, :40: 195: Jarrod Taylor, Oxford Hills Pin Amos Hinkley, Medomak Valley, 2:29; 220: Reagan Billingsly, Oceanside Pin Hunter Gleason, Mt Blue, 2:52; 285: Jake Peavey, Erskine Academy Pin Matt Brown, Madison, 2:51