UMaine men’s basketball team returns home to battle Columbia

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. COLUMBIA

Time, site: Monday, 2 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 4-10, Columbia 4-7

Series, last meeting: tied 2-2, Columbia 74-71 during 2009-2010 season

Key players: Maine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists per game), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg, .512 FG pct.), 6-4 G Ilker Er (10.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg), 6-1 G Austin Howard (7.7 ppg, .512 3-pt. FG pct.), 6-8 G/F Marko Pirovic (6.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); Columbia — 6-4 G Nate Hickman (14.5 ppg, ), 6-10 F Luke Petrasek (14.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-11 G Mike Smith (12.2 ppg, 3.5 apg), 6-8 F Lukas Meisner (6.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 6-0 G Quinton Adlesh (5.7 ppg, 2.8 apg)

Game notes: Coach Bob Walsh’s Black Bears return home looking to halt a four-game skid. UMaine dropped a 79-60 decision at Buffalo on Friday. Austin had 18 points in that one while Fleming notched a double-double (14 pts., 12 rebs.). The Lions have dropped two straight after Friday’s 70-67 setback at America East member Albany. The Black Bears continue the quest to keep opponents in check, having surrendered 75.6 ppg on 44 percent shooting. UMaine’s .418 3-point shooting percentage ranks 56th among 337 Division I teams. Columbia shares the ball well (16.5 apg) and also takes care of it, committing only 13.8 turnovers per game. Both ballclubs like to score from beyond the 3-point arc. Brown and Er have been UMaine’s top threats from long range. This is the Black Bears’ final tuneup before they begin America East play with a home game against Vermont on Thursday night. The Lions are shooting 73 percent from the foul line.