New Year’s morning stabbing on Munjoy Hill in Portland

Posted Jan. 01, 2017, at 11 a.m.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police have confirmed a stabbing that occurred New Year’s morning on Munjoy Hill.

The stabbing occurred just before 3 a.m. at a housing development in Munjoy South.

Police arrived to find a 22-year-old woman in confrontation with her boyfriend, who had been stabbed with a steak knife.

The victim was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The woman was arrested for aggravated assault and is being held at Cumberland County Jail without bail.

No names have been released yet.

 

