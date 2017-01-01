Maine’s first baby of 2017 arrives in Lewiston at 3 minutes after midnight

BANGOR, Maine — Zander Ruben Callahan entered the world at just three minutes past midnight at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

The first child born to Charlotte Oh and Darren Callahan, both 25, of Lewiston, little Zander weighed in at 7 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 16 inches at the time of his birth.

Zander was the first baby born in Maine for 2017, based on a survey Sunday of Maine hospitals from Fort Kent to York.

Although he was first to be born in Maine in the New Year, Zander’s arrival was a little later than expected, Oh said Sunday afternoon in a telephone interview from her hospital room, where she and Callahan were resting with their baby boy in between a revolving door of visiting family and friends.

“Everybody wants to meet him,” Oh said, still slightly groggy from the previous night’s ordeal, which included two epidurals followed by an emergency caesarean section.

Added Callahan: “We’re just super happy he’s finally here. And happy to have a beautiful, healthy baby boy. Zander Ruben Callahan.”

And he might very well grow up as one of the best groomed babies of the state, given his dad is a barber and his mom, a cosmetologist.

Though he was only hours old on Sunday, Oh has some big dreams for her baby boy.

“I want him to go to Harvard,” she said.

The second New Year’s baby in Maine was born at 1:26 a.m. at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, followed by Maine’s third baby of 2017 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Unlike baby Zander, however, Oliver Michael Frank made his grand entrance at EMMC a few weeks early — at 3:59 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and measured just a tad under 19.5 inches long.

Oliver wasn’t due to be born until Jan. 23, his mother, Brittany Cline, 37, of Orono said Sunday afternoon from her hospital room, where she was spending the day with her newborn and her husband, Jereme Frank, 42. Both Cline and Frank are employed by the University of Maine, she as a wildlife ecologist and teacher and he as a forest researcher.

“He’s a bit earlier than we were expecting,” Cline said of her first child.

Cline’s labor began Friday, while the couple was visiting family in New Hampshire.

“I think we were both incredulous for a while,” Frank said, adding that at first they thought she was experiencing false labor.

As it turned out, the labor was real and Oliver was on his way.

“We just want him to be healthy,” he said, adding that he and Cline are taking things day by day.

Cline said that Oliver’s middle name was chosen in honor of his father, whose middle name also is Michael, and her father, whose first name is Michael.

“He unfortunately is ill with pancreatic cancer that is terminal,” Cline said of her father, with whom she and Frank were visiting when her labor began.

“I have a special relationship with my dad. I’m an ecologist and my dad is an ecologist so I spent a lot of time together out in the woods learning from him, whether he was cruising timber or whatever,” she said.

“We hope to carry that energy forward for the little guy, even though he won’t know his grandpa,” Cline said. “But Oliver arriving early really makes it more likely that they will get to meet, which is really sweet.”

Also welcoming New Year’s babies on Sunday were The Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle and Goodall Hospital in Sanford.