Brewer fighter suffers first-round defeat in NYC

Bruce Boyington of Brewer lost his World Series of Fighting bout in New York City on Saturday afternoon as undefeated Andre “The Bull” Harrison scored a first-round submission victory via rear-naked choke over the Young’s MMA combatant.

Harrison, the former Titan FC featherweight champion who was making his WSOF debut on this card in the Theatre at Madison Square Garden, came into the bout with just four stoppages among his 14 victories.

But the Kansas native, now based in Long Island, New York, made short work of this scheduled three-round affair.

The two fighters traded strikes during the opening seconds of the bout before Harrison scored a takedown to assume command. Harrison landed several strikes while in top position on the ground before taking Boyington’s back and wedging his right arm under his opponent’s neck.

Boyington attempted to escape but Harrison maintained a deep choke hold, with the submission coming at 1:54 of the initial round.

The veteran Boyington, who had won his two previous WSOF fights by split decision, falls to 14-10 overall. Harrison is now 15-0.

Another Mainer on the WSOF 36 preliminary card, welterweight Matt Denning of Auburn, also suffered a first-round defeat.

Tommy Marcellino of Amsterdam, New York, took early control of their fight along the cage wall and withstood some countering kicks by Denning before scoring a takedown that led to his victory by guillotine choke at 3:30 of the first round.

Marcellino is now 8-5 while Denning is 3-5.