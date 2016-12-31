Maine power companies still grappling with effects of season’s first nor’easter

Marina Moscone (right) and her daughter Sasha, 4, take a walk through Chapin Park in Bangor on Friday.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Marina Moscone (right) and her daughter Sasha, 4, take a walk through Chapin Park in Bangor on Friday.
By Dawn Gagnon, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 31, 2016, at 12:14 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — Repair crews from Emera Maine and Central Maine Power continued Saturday to deal with the aftermath of Thursday night’s nor’easter, which at its peak knocked out power to more than 100,000 Mainers.

As of noon on Saturday, more than 16,000 CMP customers were without electricity. Meanwhile, nearly 700 Emera Maine accounts were waiting for service to be restored.

Emera estimated that power to most of its affected customers would be restored by midafternoon on Saturday, although some customers in remote areas might have to wait until as late as 10 p.m.

The last of this year’s snowfall is expected to arrive late New Year’s Eve, with accumulations of as much as 3 to 5 inches likely, according to the National Weather Service.

