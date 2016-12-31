Two people walk away from crash that police say ‘should have been fatal’

A Mercury Grand Marquis is pulled from the scene of a crash that temporarily closed both lanes of traffic on Route 32 in Waldoboro on Friday.
Abigail Adams | Lincoln County News
By Abigail Adams, Lincoln County News
Posted Dec. 31, 2016, at 9:29 a.m.

WALDOBORO, Maine — Two individuals walked away from a single-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down both lanes of traffic on Route 32 in Waldoboro on Friday evening.

The crash “should have been a fatal but wasn’t,” Waldoboro police Officer Larry Hesseltine said.

Nicholas Emerson, 26, of Warren, the operator of the vehicle, and passenger Amber Grant, 27, survived with complaints of minor injuries, he said.

Emerson was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis south on Route 32 when the vehicle hit a patch of black ice, Hesseltine said. Emerson lost control of the vehicle, swerved into an embankment on the northbound side of the road, and hit a tree.

Grant was ejected from the vehicle but had complaints of only minor pain and did not seek medical treatment, Hesseltine said. Emerson suffered a bump on the head but also did not seek medical treatment.

The crash, which occurred just south of the intersection of Old County Road and Route 32, was reported at about 7:45 p.m., Hesseltine said. Both lanes of traffic were closed as the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The Waldoboro Police Department, Waldoboro Fire Department and Waldoboro Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.

 

