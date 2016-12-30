Narofsky leads Hampden girls past Bangor

HAMPDEN — Sophie Narofsky tallied 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds on Friday night to lead Hampden Academy to a 54-33 girls basketball victory over Bangor.

Marissa Gilpin contributed 10 points for the Broncos.

Olivia Sharrow’s eight points paced Bangor.

PCHS 34, Dexter 27

At Guilford, Erin Speed netted 15 points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the foul line in the fourth quarter, to help the Pirates hold off Dexter.

Sara Almirante scored 11 points and Alivia Hunt grabbed 11 rebounds for Piscataquis.

Megan Peach paced Dexter with 15 points.

Dexter: Pratt, Batron, Herrick 1-0-3, K. Webber, Reynolds, Deering, Peach 6-2-15, A. Webber 3-0-8, Cunningham 0-1-1

PCHS: Speed 2-9-15, Harris, Hunt 2-1-5, Lemieux 1-0-3, Almirante 4-2-11

Dexter 3 10 13 27

PCHS 5 16 22 34

Hermon 58, John Bapst 48

At the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Hermon went 10-for-13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to hold off the Crusaders in a Class B North battle.

Lauren Plissey paced the Hawks with 14 points while Alex Allain scored 13.

Crystal Bell led all scorers with 29 points for the Crusaders.

Hermon: Plissey 6-2-14, Allain 3-5-13, Higgins 2-5-9, Pullen 4-0-9, P. Plissey 1-4-6, Raymond 1-1-4, Curtis 1-0-3, Cowan, Page, Tracy

John Bapst: Bell 9-7-29, LeGasse 3-1-8, Philippon 2-4-8, Lebel 1-1-3, Cyr, Ellis, Higgins, Zephir

3-pt. goals: Allain 2, Curtis, Pullen, Raymond; Bell 4, LeGasse

Hermon (6-1) 19 37 43 58

John Bapst (6-1) 18 27 36 48

JV: Hermon 54-36

Easton 37, Hodgdon 32

At Easton, Delia Bonner tossed in nine points as Easton defeated Hodgdon.

Elise Allen added eight points for the Bears.

Taylor Desrosiers, Megan Russell and Sydney Howell had six points apiece for Hodgdon.

Hodgdon 4 16 24 32

Easton 6 19 26 37

3-pt. goals: Bonner

Bucksport 56, Lee 6

At Bucksport, Breanna Coombs tallied 17 points as Bucksport defeated Lee Academy.

Grace Cowan led the Pandas with four points.

Lee: Cowan 2-0-4, Chandler, Owens, Campbell, Golden, Gadue, Rideout, Anbar 1-0-2

Bucksport: Craig 3-0-6, Jacks 2-0-4, Jellison 2-1-5, C. Coombs 3-0-6, B. Coombs 8-0-17, Hjelle 1-0-2, Erickson 2-0-4, Lanpher 1-0-2, Colson 2-0-4, Stevenson 3-0-6

Lee 0 0 4 6

Bucksport 21 37 44 56

Washington Acad. 48, Old Town 32

At East Machias, Caitlyn Lyons tossed in 21 points to propel the Raiders to victory.

Rylea Steeves and Jaiden Beal added 7 and 6 points, respectively, 3-4 Washington Academy.

Natalie St. Louis put up 13 points for Old Town (0-7).

GSA 50, Penquis 31

At Blue Hill, Morgan Dauk scored 24 points and recorded 17 rebounds to lead the Eagles past Penquis of Milo.

Emma Crosby scored 8 points for GSA while Julianna Allen had seven points and 8 rebounds.

Megan Valvo scored 14 points for Penquis of Milo and Sydney Fowles had 9 points.

Orono 45, Mattanawcook 29

At Lincoln on Thursday, Hannah Steelman led Orono to victory with a game high 12 points.

Katelyn Richards contributed 11 points for the 1-3 Red Riots and Emily Witham added 10 points.

Courtney Gordon had 10 points for 1-5 Mattanawcook.

Orono: Steelman 5-0-12, Richards 4-3-11, Witham 3-4-10, Dill 2-0-4. Henderson 2-0-4, Melanson 2-0-4, Baker

Mattanawcook: Gordon 3-1-10, Voisine 3-0-8, K. Tolman 2-0-6, E. Tolman 2-0-5, Tash, Hafford, McLaughlin, Tilton, Hamm

Orono 14 24 35 35

Mattanawcook 5 14 20 29

3-pt goals: Gordon 3, Voisine 2, K. Tolman 2, E. Tolman; Steelman 2

JV: Mattanawcook 39-37

Boys Hockey

Old Town/Orono 4, Hampden 2

At Alfond Arena in Orono, Old Town/Orono jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held off Hampden Academy.

Austin Sheehan led the way for the Black Bears with a three-goal effort. Jacob Dubay scored the other goal and assisted on two others. Tyler Wheeler contributed two assists and Sam Henderson had one. Khloe Parker made 21 saves on 23 shots.

Hampden was led by Marcus Dunn with a goal and an assist. Joey McClain had the other goal for the Broncos, and Cole Benner came up with 35 saves on 39 shots.

