New Hampshire beats rival UMaine men’s hockey team

It was the same story for the University of Maine men’s ice hockey team against rival New Hampshire Friday night.

The Wildcats’ Tyler Kelleher and Danny Tirone gave the Black Bears fits. Again.

Kelleher scored two goals and assisted on two others while Jason Salvaggio also had two goals and Tirone 33 saves as UNH skated to a 6-4 win over UMaine in a non-conference clash at Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Wildcats swept the three-game season series from the Black Bears and improved to 9-7-2 on the season while UMaine fell to 7-10-3 and had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Kelleher had 10 points in three games this season against the Black Bears.

It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to light the lamp, as Salvaggio buried a 2-on-1 chance just 28 seconds into the game.

Salvaggio one-touched a perfect pass from Michael McNicholas into a wide-open far post.

The Black Bears responded less than a minute later, with Ryan Smith notching his third goal of the season, beating Tirone from just outside the left faceoff circle.

Shane Eiserman’s breakaway came at the start of UMaine’s first power play, as he won a faceoff cleanly and beat Rob McGovern high to the blocker side.

UNH had a chance to make it 3-1 later on that penalty kill, but McGovern made a sprawling save to deny a Wildcats’ 2-on-1 opportunity.

Dan Schurhamer would tie it with his first power-play goal only 44 seconds into the second period.

Patrick Shea won a face-off cleanly back to Schurhamer at the right circle and he blasted it past Tirone.

UMaine had a chance to take the lead at 2:32, but Tirone made a sliding stop on a bid from Malcolm Hayes.

Just over 3 minutes later, Kelleher gave UNH the lead back, skating in down the right side and beating McGovern low, ending McGovern’s night (eight saves on 11 shots).

He was replaced by Matt Morris.

The ’Cats were able to extend their lead at 15:50 on a UMaine turnover at the right point, with Justin Fergona coming in down the right side and beating Morris high.

Schurhamer was able to give UMaine some momentum with another power-play tally at 19:08, one-timing a Cam Brown pass over Tirone’s blocker.

The Bears had plenty of chances to tie it in the third period, but could not solve Tirone.

Blaine Byron had one of the best opportunities after being set up by Brown on an odd-man rush just after leaving the penalty box, but he made one move too many and his shot wound up hitting the side of the net.

A few moments later, Chase Pearson and Nolan Vesey were both stoned by Tirone, who stuffed Vesey on a point-blank rebound in front of the net.

Shortly after that stop, the Salvaggio-Kelleher combination gave UNH its two-goal lead again, with Kelleher feeding Salvaggio with a backhanded pass from behind the net, which Salvaggio one-timed past Morris.

Kelleher sealed it with an empty-netter, and Pat Holway scored with nine seconds left to cap the scoring.

Morris wound up with 11 saves. UMaine had a 37-25 edge in shots.

