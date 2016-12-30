Late basket lifts Hampden boys basketball team past Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Ian McIntyre’s inside basket with 5.8 seconds left rallied undefeated Hampden Academy past Bangor 51-50 in a boys basketball game on Friday night at Red Barry Gymnasium.

The win improves coach Russ Bartlett’s Class A Broncos to 6-0 on the season. Class AA Bangor, playing its first home game, fell to 1-4.

A drive by Luke Tuell had given Bangor a 50-49 lead, and Hampden got the ball back after a missed Bangor free throw with 13.9 seconds remaining.

The Broncos worked the ball around the perimeter before getting the ball to McIntyre, who turned to his right and powered in a short shot to give Hampden just its second lead of the second half.

“The game plan was to try to isolate Kory [Winch] on top and get Johnny Wolfington into a back cut on the weak side of the floor,” said Bartlett. “They defended it well, but Kory stayed very composed and got Ian a touch, and the big guy did the rest.

“He didn’t finish as well as he had been tonight, but I thought he was pretty determined when he caught the ball right there, and it was nice to see,” he said.

Bangor had one final chance to regain the lead but couldn’t generate a threatening shot.

McIntyre finished with team-high totals of 13 points and 14 rebounds. Freshman guard Bryce Lausier added 12 points on four 3-pointers — all in the fourth quarter — and sophomore guard Winch scored 10 points.

Sophomore forward Marc Hutchings and sophomore guard Damien Vance each scored 11 points for Bangor, though Vance suffered an ankle injury with 2:40 left in the third quarter and did not return to the game.

Ian Nagle grabbed 11 rebounds for coach Carl Parker’s club.

Bangor led 26-17 at halftime, then used a run of 10 unanswered points to build its largest lead at 36-20 after back-to-back 3-pointers by Logan Alley three minutes into the third quarter.

Hampden countered with eight straight points of its own but still trailed 41-31 entering the fourth quarter.

Lausier then got hot, making four of five shots from beyond the 3-point arc, including three in a row to erase a 48-40 Bangor lead and give Hampden a 49-48 advantage with less than two minutes remaining.