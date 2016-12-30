Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016: Public needs to see tax returns, legalizing pot a bad choice, Trump bullies manufacturers

Public needs to see tax returns

I strongly support Rep. Seth Berry’s proposal to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in Maine. It would be similar to a bill proposed in New York, which would prohibit electors from casting votes for candidates who didn’t release their returns.

A bill is not enough, of course, but it’s absolutely important and necessary to bring about more transparency and honesty. It should be a truly bipartisan cause, despite the fact that it is in reaction to the incoming Republican president.

True democracy requires that the people have all the facts before them, especially the facts about a candidate’s finances, business interests and charitable contributions.

Caitlin Marshall

Portland

Legalizing pot a bad choice

As a former user when I was young and stupid, I can attest to the euphoria felt when under the influence of pot. This drug was just a platform to the next drug.

Police will now have more then they can handle with drivers under the influence of this controlled substance now that the state has voted to legalize it. Let’s not forget to mention the effect it will have on the public.

Yes, it will bring in revenue, but at what cost? We have opened up Pandora’s Box, and we may not like what we find in it.

Susan Lara

Eastport

Trump bullies manufacturers

Earlier this month, President-elect Donald Trump made news by bullying an American manufacturer, Boeing, over the cost of designing and producing aircraft made for use by sitting presidents. Trump could save thousands of dollars per hour for American taxpayers by booking flights with commercial airlines or, possibly, even flying on his own plane. But that would be neither practical nor safe, given the needs for the safety and security of sitting presidents.

He also is attacking Lockheed Martin over the cost of producing military aircraft. By extension, might he decide to bully General Dynamics and Bath Iron Works into lowering the cost of producing effective and sophisticated Navy ships here in Maine? We expect our fellow citizens to provide us with durable, dependable, adaptable, long-lasting military aircraft and ships. Would anyone here in Maine care to look a Bath Iron Works employee in the eye and say, “You’re not worth what you’re getting paid?”

Gary Roberts

Belmont

Bigotry has no place in school

From 2012 to 2014 I attended the Maine Academy of Natural Sciences. The academy’s unique educational model stimulated my intellectual curiosity and permitted the pursuit of my desires. This model is predicated on the idea that schooling should be tailored to the interests and experiences of individual students. This is in stark contrast to our society that instills senses of entitlement or worthlessness on the basis of one’s race, class, gender identity, sexuality, ability. So it is insulting that Gov. Paul LePage, who exhibits oppressive behavior with astounding frequency, was chosen to speak at the academy’s charter renewal ceremony earlier this month.

From making blatantly racist statements and calling and leaving a voice message for a state legislator laced with obscenities and intensifying the poverty suffered by Maine’s youth, including students who may attend the academy, LePage’s bigotry and incompetence are clear.

Social and economic equality are preconditions for success in public education. Students fearing deportation or racist attacks from vigilantes and police can’t be expected to succeed in school. Teachers can’t adequately perform their jobs while their salaries and pensions are decimated by budget cuts. Nor can students focus on homework on empty stomachs. LePage’s personal viewpoints and public policies perpetuate racism, xenophobia, misogyny and poverty. These dynamics manifest within classrooms, undermining the function of public education.

The decision to allow LePage to speak at the academy is an effective endorsement of his bigoted and oppressive policies and views.

Robert Gorrill

Olympia, Washington