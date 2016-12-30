Lebanon man, 75, gets trapped in furnace vent, dies

By Nik Beimler, Foster's Daily Democrat
Posted Dec. 30, 2016, at 12:11 p.m.

LEBANON, Maine — A 75-year-old man died after getting trapped in his furnace vent.

Fire Chief Dan Meehan said fire and rescue personnel responded to the 423 Little River Road address at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a female caller.

“He had an old furnace with a grate in the floor,” Meehan said. “He had removed the grate and must have been changing the filter and fell inside headfirst.”

Medical crews attempted CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

 

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Former Portland Press Herald opinion writer dies in shooting
  2. Holden woman dies in Route 1A crash
  3. Winter’s first nor’easter leaves 114K without power, 20+ inches of snowWinter’s first nor’easter leaves 114K without power, 20+ inches of snow
  4. ‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April
  5. This motorcycle club is on a mission to help homeless vetsThis motorcycle club is on a mission to help homeless vets

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Lewiston-Auburn