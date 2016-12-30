Lebanon man, 75, gets trapped in furnace vent, dies

LEBANON, Maine — A 75-year-old man died after getting trapped in his furnace vent.

Fire Chief Dan Meehan said fire and rescue personnel responded to the 423 Little River Road address at about 6 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call from a female caller.

“He had an old furnace with a grate in the floor,” Meehan said. “He had removed the grate and must have been changing the filter and fell inside headfirst.”

Medical crews attempted CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

