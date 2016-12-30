‘Alberta clipper’ to dump New Year’s Eve snow in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Thanks to a fast-moving storm system, New Year’s Eve revelers in Bangor can expect to see snow when the beach ball is thrown off the top of Paddy Murphy’s at midnight to welcome in the new year.

“We have a fast-moving low-pressure system, an ‘Alberta clipper,’ that is heading our way,” meteorologist Priscilla Farrar said Friday. “It’s going to bring snow to the area late Saturday. On New Year’s Eve night it’s going to be snowing down there.”

Bangor should get 3 to 5 inches of snow between Saturday night and Sunday morning, but only 2 to 4 inches are predicted in Down East areas and 1 to 3 inches are expected to fall up north in The County, the forecaster said.

The low-pressure system heading toward Maine formed in Alberta in western Canada and is expected to cause temperatures to plunge, Farrar said.

“It looks like on New Year’s Eve night it’s going to be in the mid-20s, which is 5 to 10 degrees lower than normal for the Bangor area,” she said.

Bangor’s ball drop is the finale of the daylong Downtown Countdown, Bangor’s signature New Year’s Eve event, which features a 5K run, facepainting for kids, poetry, a vintage burlesque show, music, dancing and more.