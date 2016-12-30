Firms that sell off manufacturing equipment buy shuttered Maine paper mill

PORTLAND, Maine — Three industrial asset liquidators have purchased UPM-Kymmene Inc.’s shuttered Madison Paper mill for an undisclosed price.

The mill stopped production in May, laying off 214 workers, and was Maine’s fifth major paper mill closure in three years.

Mill owners UPM and New York Times Co. subsidiary Northern SC Paper Corp. announced the sale Friday to a joint venture of New Mill Capital Holdings of New York, Perry Videx of New Jersey and Infinity Asset Solutions of Toronto.

The websites of all three companies indicate they specialize in auctioning or marketing used industrial equipment.

The Madison mill owners said they are still marketing two connected hydropower plants that are capable of generating 27 megawatts of power.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.