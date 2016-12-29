UMaine hockey, basketball teams on the road for Friday games

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Friday, 7 p.m., Southern New Hampshire University Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire

Records: UMaine 7-9-3, New Hampshire 8-7-2

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 63-57-7, UNH 4-3 on Dec. 3

Key players: Maine — F Blaine Byron (9 goals, 11 assists), F Chase Pearson (10 & 5), D Rob Michel (4 & 6), F Cam Brown (3 & 17), G Rob McGovern (.913 save percentage, 2.83 goals-against average), F Mitch Fossier (8 & 6); UNH — F Tyler Kelleher (12 & 19), F Patrick Grasso (11 & 9), D Matias Cleeland (1 & 18), F Michael McNicholas (7 & 9), G Danny Tirone (.917, 2.33), F Jason Salvaggio (9 & 6)

Game notes: This is a neutral-site game, but UMaine is winless (0-7-3) on the road this season. UMaine’s defensemen will have to contain Kelleher, one of the top forwards in the nation. Freshman Pearson is coming off a stellar weekend against American International College, recording five goals in UMaine’s two-game sweep. McGovern will have to be sharp between the pipes, and coach Red Gendron’s Bears will have to get traffic in front of Tirone (8-5-2). UNH is coming off a 5-1 loss to in-state rival Dartmouth on Dec. 10.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Time, site: Friday, 2 p.m., Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 7-7, Boston College 6-6

Series, last meeting: BC leads 6-2, BC 55-48 on 11/15/15

Key players: Maine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds per game), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.0 ppg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), 5-9 G Bianca Millan (6.7 ppg), 5-7 G Julie Brousseau (6.3 ppg); Boston College — 6-4 C Mariella Fasoula (17.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg), 5-11 G Kelly Hughes (13.9 ppg), 5-9 G Kailey Edwards (7.9 ppg), 6-1 F Georgia Pineau (6.9 ppg, 5.8 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears are looking to halt a two-game losing skid in their final non-conference game of the season against the Eagles of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Coach Richard Barron’s club hopes to bounce back defensively after giving up 76 points to Miami and 77 to Tulane in its last two losses. The Eagles are riding a four-game winning streak, including a 65-53 triumph over Dartmouth, whom the Bears defeated 60-55 in Bangor on Dec. 10. The smaller Black Bears will have to be tough defensively and hit their shots against the taller Eagles.

Men’s Basketball

MAINE vs. BUFFALO

Time, site: Friday, 7 p.m., Buffalo, New York

Records: UMaine 4-9, Buffalo 5-7

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 4-0, UMaine 81-53 on 2/15/93

Key players: Maine — 6-2 G Wes Myers (14.7 ppg), 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (10.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), 6-6 G Ilker Er (10.1 ppg), 6-1 G Austin Howard (6.9 ppg), 6-8 F Marko Piroviic (6.9 ppg); Buffalo — 6-6 G/F Blake Hamilton (17.3 ppg), 6-5 G/F Willie Conner (14.6 ppg), 6-3 G CJ. Massinburg (14.5 ppg), 6-8 F Nick Perkins (14.3 ppg)

Game notes: UMaine heads to western New York for its final non-conference matchup of the season with the Bulls of the Mid-American Conference. Coach Bob Walsh’s Black Bears are facing a difficult task to end their three-game losing streak against a Buffalo club that won its conference last year and played in the NCAA tournament. This could be a high-scoring game, as the Bulls have allowed 74.6 points per game while scoring 76.3 themselves. Fleming, a former Oxford Hills High School star, has recorded double-doubles in his last two games. Buffalo is looking to snap a two-game losing skid. UMaine is surrendering 75.3 points per game.