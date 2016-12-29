Madawaska girls cruise past Easton

MADAWASKA, Maine — Jenna Dugal connected for 20 points as the Madawaska girls basketball team defeated Easton 48-29 in a battle of undefeated teams Wednesday.

Desiree Belanger added 13 points for the 6-0 Owls.

Isabelle Morin and Elise Allen paced 4-1 Easton with nine points apiece.

Easton: Bonner 1-0-3, Leach 2-2-6, Morin 2-5-9, Allen 3-3-9, Lovely 1-0-2, Currier, Gilman, Flewelling

Madawaska: Belanger 5-3-13, Bosse 4-0-8, Nadeau 2-0-4, Thibeault 1-1-3, Dugal 9-2-20, K. Hebert, G. Hebert, Roy, Beaulieu, Morneault, Campbell

Easton 4 14 16 29

Madawaska 18 23 38 48

3-pt. goals: Bonner

Hodgdon 40, Katahdin 28

At Hodgdon Tuesday, Kora Lambert netted 15 points to lead the Hawks past Katahdin of Stacyville.

Sydney Howell added nine points and Taylor Desrosiers eight for Hodgdon.

Georgia Landry had 14 points for the Cougars.

Katahdin: G. Landry 6-2-14, H. Landry 4-1-9, Drew 1-0-2, Rickards 1-0-2, M.Landry 0-1-1, Kyllonen, Lane

Hodgdon: Lambert, 6-3-15, Howell 2-5-9, Desrosiers 3-1-8, Goff 2-0-4, Drew 1-0-2, Russell 0-2-2, Heath

Cen. Aroostook 47, Washburn 40

At Mars Hill, Breann Bradbury and Ashlee Harris scored 16 points apiece to lead the Central Aroostook Panthers past Washburn.

Kassie Farley paced the Beavers with 25 points.

Stearns 68, Schenck 25

At Millinocket, Emma Alley hit seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points as Stearns defeated neighboring Schenck of East Millinocket.

Katherine Alley tallied 12 points for the Minutemen.

Anna Sewell paced Schenck with seven points.

Schenck 9 13 23 25

Stearns 14 28 49 68

Schenck: Osborne 3-0-6, Doane 2-0-4, Falone 2-0-5, Gallant 1-1-3, Sewell 3-1-7

Stearns: Farquhar 1-2-4, Doane 2-0-4, Stanley 3-0-6, K. Alley 5-1-12, E. Alley 9-3-28, Russell 2-0-4, Lane 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-2, Ingersoll 3-0-6

3-point goals: Falone;E. Alley 7, K. Alley.

Fort Kent 52, Van Buren 21

At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovley scored a game-high 15 points while Desirae Hafford added 13 to lead the Warriors past Van Buren.

Libby Lapointe contributed 10 points for the 4-2 Warriors.

Tiffany Morrow’s 13 points paced 0-6 Van Buren.

Katahdin 8 17 23 28

Hodgdon 4 14 24 40

3-pt. goals: Desrosiers

Searsport 44, Penobscot Valley 27

At Howland, Kaylee Knowles tossed in 18 points to lead Searsport past Penobscot Valley.

Mikaela Alley contributed 16 points for the Vikings.

Laney Harding paced the Howlers with eight points.

Searsport 10 25 38 44

PVHS 2 6 16 27

Woodland 42, East Grand 29

At Baileyville, Jennie Cox led the Dragons to victory with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawna Monk also had a double-double for Woodland with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haleigh Shay paced East Grand of Danforth with 16 points. Mallory Gilman chipped in 8 points.

East Grand: 3 12 21 29

Woodland: 12 27 30 42

Woodland: Russel 1-0-2; Cox 7-2-18; Smith 2-2-6; Beers 2-0-4; Cook 1-0-2; Monk 3-4-10

East Grand: Shay 7-1-16; Stoddard 0-1-1; Gilman 4-0-8; Cowger 2-0-4

3-point goals: Shay; Cox 2

Calais 78, Sumner 29

At East Sullivan, Lauren Cook tossed in 20 points to lead Calais to the win.

Olivia Huckins contributed 14 points and Sydney Farrar 11 for the Blue Devils.

Maggie Perry paced Sumner with 11 points.

3-point goals: Maxwell, Cook 2, Tirrell, Huckins

Boys Hockey

Hampden 5, Houlton/Hodgdon 4 (OT)

At Brewer, Marcus Dunn’s second goal of the evening 1:45 into overtime lifted Hampden past Houlton/Hodgdon.

Cooper Leland also scored two goals while Rece Poulin added another for the Broncos. Marc Thibodeau had three assists, Joey McLain two and Rece Poulin another. Cole Benner came up with 26 saves on 30 shots.

Nick Delucca netted two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks. Josh Malone registered a goal and two assists and Brandon Dunn a goal. Nate Lilley saved 21 of 26 shots.

Boys Basketball

Easton 70, Madawaska 48

At Madawaska, Noah Hanscomb tossed in 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers as Easton defeated Madawaska.

Jacob Doody tallied 17 points for the Bears.

Tristan Cyr’s 18 points led Madawaska.

Easton: C. Sotomayor 3-0-9, H. Brown 7-3-17, D. Haney 1-0-2, N. Hanscomb 7-0-20, J. Doody 5-7-17, E. Coy 2-1-5, E. Currier, Kooper Kinney, Keagan Kinney, G. Pangburn, R. West, J. flewelling, C. Mazerolle.

Madawaska: M. Cyr 3-0-6, M. Gendreau 1-0-2, L. Lavoie 2-0-4, T. Cyr 5-5-18, I. Bourgoin 0-1-1, B. Hebert 5-0-10, R. Desjardins 2-2-7, M. Hebert, I. Toussaint, R. Mourneault, Z. Epstein, E. Hebert

Easton: 17 28 56 70

Madawaska: 11 26 35 48

3-pt goals: C. Sotomayor 3, N. Hanscomb 6; T. Cyr 3, R. Desjardins

Fort Kent 62, Van Buren 16

At Fort Kent, Caleb Delisle and Josh Soucy had 14 points apiece as Fort Kent rolled.

Jacob Daigle contributed 10 points for the 2-3 Warriors.

Luc Perrault netted 11 points for 2-4 Van Buren

Woodland 64, East Grand 33

At Woodland, Riley Russell tallied 24 points and nine rebounds as Woodland defeated East Grand of Danforth.

Chris Plissey added 12 points for the Dragons.

Thomas Gilman paced East Grand with 15 points.

East Grand: McEwen 3-0-6, Gilman 6-3-15, Potter 4-0-8, Stoddard 1-0-2, Farley 1-0-2, Oliver, Frye

Woodland: Miller 4-1-9, Plissey 5-0-12, Hayward 3-1-7, Phelps 1-0-2, Gardner 2-1-6, Moody 1-0-2, Harriman 1-0-2, Russell 9-2-24, Moreside

East Grand 02 13 23 33

Woodland 20 36 50 64

3-Pt Goals: Plissey (2), Gardner, Russell (4)

.