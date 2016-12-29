Houlton boys top Foxcroft for third straight win

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Tim Brewer is game planning for a lot of unfamiliar opponents this winter, his first as head coach of the Houlton High School boys basketball team.

The Shiretowners’ 18-game schedule includes 13 different opponents, none of whom Brewer coached against in a formal setting while leading his alma mater, Central Aroostook of Mars Hill, to 251 victories and four state Class D championships over 15 years.

But his transition to Class B North competition and his new players’ buy-in to his defensive-minded coaching ways are starting to take root, as evidenced by Houlton’s 61-49 victory over Foxcroft Academy on Thursday.

The Shiretowners limited Foxcroft to 32 percent (20-of-62) shooting from the field and used a third-quarter surge to secure their third straight victory since opening the season with losses to Orono and Presque Isle.

“The last two games we’ve come out and established ourselves in the second half,” said Brewer. “We were able to establish a lead and manage from there.”

Senior guard Cameron Graham led Houlton with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four assists, and senior forward Jared Fox added 18 points and seven rebounds.

Junior guard Drew Dankert scored 15 points for Foxcroft on five 3-pointers, senior center Max Santagata had 10 points and seven rebounds, and sophomore point guard Jeremy Richard contributed nine points and three assists.

Houlton scored the first eight points of the second half, with Graham contributing a jumper and an assist, as the Shiretowners broke a 26-26 tie.

Foxcroft (1-5) went scoreless for the first 3 minutes, 57 seconds of the period, and by the time Nick Dyer scored from the baseline to end the drought, Houlton had taken control and the Ponies were left to play catch-up.

“We seem to struggle in the third quarter,” said Foxcroft coach Tyler Erickson. “In all of our games we’ve either been in it or ahead at halftime, but we’ve just not done well in the third quarter.”

Houlton’s third-period run grew to 18-4 when Graham hit a 3-pointer and two free throws on back-to-back possessions to give the Shiretowners a 44-30 advantage with 2:11 left in the quarter.

Key to that surge was Houlton’s full-court defense, which forced several turnovers and otherwise took Foxcroft out of its half-court offensive rhythm.

“In the second half we had to come out and establish ourselves, and the key was the defensive stops,” said Brewer, whose team has allowed an average of 43.7 points per game during its winning streak.

“We changed our pressure, we went to a different trap and started denying, and I think it affected them,” he said.

Houlton took a 48-38 lead into the fourth quarter, but two baskets by Santagata drew Foxcroft within 52-46 with 3:48 left.

The Ponies had chances to pull even closer but couldn’t convert before Houlton made eight of 10 free-throw tries over the game’s final two minutes.

“As far as end-of-game situations, I know [Houlton] had some close games last year but didn’t quite get them finished,” said Brewer, “so every game we get like this is a bonus for us.”