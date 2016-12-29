Hampden edges Houlton-Hodgdon in overtime

BREWER, Maine — Marcus Dunn’s second goal of the evening came 1:45 into overtime and lifted Hampden to a 5-4 high school hockey win over Houlton-Hodgdon on Wednesday.

Cooper Leland also scored two goals while Rece Poulin added another for the Broncos. Marc Thibodeau had three assists, Joey McLain two and Rece Poulin another. Cole Benner came up with 26 saves on 30 shots.

Nick Delucca netted two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks. Josh Malone registered a goal and two assists and Brandon Dunn a goal. Nate Lilley saved 21 of 26 shots.

Girls Basketball

Stearns 68, Schenck 25

At Millinocket, Emma Alley hit seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points as Stearns defeated neighboring Schenck of East Millinocket.

Katherine Alley tallied 12 points for the Minutemen.

Anna Sewell paced Schenck with seven points.

Schenck 9 13 23 25

Stearns 14 28 49 68

Schenck: Osborne 3-0-6, Doane 2-0-4, Falone 2-0-5, Gallant 1-1-3, Sewell 3-1-7

Stearns: Farquhar 1-2-4, Doane 2-0-4, Stanley 3-0-6, K. Alley 5-1-12, E. Alley 9-3-28, Russell 2-0-4, Lane 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-2, Ingersoll 3-0-6

3-point goals: Falone;E. Alley 7, K. Alley.

Piscataquis 39, Penquis 38

At Guilford, Bailey Lemieux’s bucket in the final 30 seconds propelled the Pirates to the win.

Sara Almirante netted 14 points and Erin Speed 13 for PCHS.

Camryn Rolfe led Penquis of Milo with 13.

Penquis 7 15 26 38

PCHS 12 18 29 39

Penquis: Gray 1-1-3, Rolfe 4-5-13, Bolstridge 2-1-3, Durant 3-2-8, Valvo 2-0-4, Robshaw 2-1-5, Goddard, Fowles 1-0-2

PCHS: Speed 5-4-13, Harris, 0-0-1, Hunt 4-1-9, Lemieux 1-0-2, Almirante 6-1-14, Riitano

3-point goals: Speed

Searsport 44, Penobscot Valley 27

At Howland, Kaylee Knowles tossed in 18 points to lead Searsport past Penobscot Valley.

Mikaela Alley contributed 16 points for the Vikings.

Laney Harding paced the Howlers with eight points.

Searsport 10 25 38 44

PVHS 2 6 16 27

Deering 48, Bangor 38

At Bangor Tuesday, Delaney Haines and Amanda Brett had 12 points apiece as Deering of Portland defeated Bangor.

Tasia Titherington added 11 points and Abi Ramirez 10 for Deering.

Abby Houghton and Kira Yardley paced Bangor with nine points apiece.

Deering 5 17 34 48

Bangor 4 9 22 38

Woodland 42, East Grand 29

At Baileyville, Jennie Cox led the Dragons to victory with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Shawna Monk also had a double-double for Woodland with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haleigh Shay paced East Grand of Danforth with 16 points. Mallory Gilman chipped in 8 points.

East Grand: 3 12 21 29

Woodland: 12 27 30 42

Woodland: Russel 1-0-2; Cox 7-2-18; Smith 2-2-6; Beers 2-0-4; Cook 1-0-2; Monk 3-4-10

East Grand: Shay 7-1-16; Stoddard 0-1-1; Gilman 4-0-8; Cowger 2-0-4

3-point goals: Shay; Cox 2

Calais 78, Sumner 29

At East Sullivan, Lauren Cook tossed in 20 points to lead Calais to the win.

Olivia Huckins contributed 14 points and Sydney Farrar 11 for the Blue Devils.

Maggie Perry paced Sumner with 11 points.

3-point goals: Maxwell, Cook 2, Tirrell, Huckins

Madawaska 48, Easton 29

At Madawaska, Jenna Dugal netted 20 points as unbeaten Madawaska (6-0) triumphed.

Desiree Belanger added 13 points for the Owls.

Isabelle Morin and Elise Allen paced 4-1 Easton with nine points apiece.

Easton: Bonner 1-0-3, Leach 2-2-6, Morin 2-5-9, Allen 3-3-9, Lovely 1-0-2, Currier, Gilman, Flewelling

Madawaska: Belanger 5-3-13, Bosse 4-0-8, Nadeau 2-0-4, Thibeault 1-1-3, Dugal 9-2-20, K. Hebert, G. Hebert, Roy, Beaulieu, Morneault, Campbell

Easton 4 14 16 29

Madawaska 18 23 38 48

3-pt. goals: Bonner

Fort Kent 52, Van Buren 21

At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovley scored a game-high 15 points while Desirae Hafford added 13 to lead the Warriors past Van Buren.

Libby Lapointe contributed 10 points for the 4-2 Warriors.

Tiffany Morrow’s 13 points paced 0-6 Van Buren.

Boys Basketball

Machias 63, Bangor Christian 51

At Machias Tuesday, Jacob Godfrey tallied 26 points and 17 rebounds as Machias defeated Bangor Christian.

Jordan Grant had 14 points and Mark Anthony 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Dean Grass’ 17 points led Bangor Christian while Austin Keib added 13.

Bangor Christian: Dean Grass 8-1-17, Austin Keib 5-3-13, Jon Cormier 1-3-6, Josh Pelmeter 3-0-6, Christien Boone 2-0-5, Miach Martin 2-0-4

Machias: Jacob Godfrey 11-4-26, Jordan Grant 5-0-14, James Mersereau 4-0-8, Russell Hanscom 2-0-6, Mark Anthony 2-1-5, Camon Johnson 1-0-2, Tyler Wentzell 1-0-2

Bangor Christian 11 16 35 51

Machias 16 38 49 63

3-point goals: Cormier, Boone; Grant 4, Hanscom 2

Orono 86, Foxcroft Acad. 58

At Orono Tuesday, the Red Riots jumped out to a 13-0 lead en route to the win over the Ponies.

Nate Desisto paced Orono with 24 points while Jonny Spencer and Connor Robertson chipped in 10 points each.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Jeremy Richard with 11 points. Ryan Laffin and Riley Richard scored 9 points.

Foxcroft 11 22 37 58

Orono 22 44 69 86

Nokomis 54, Waterville 41

At Waterville Tuesday, Zach Hartsgrove tossed in 26 points to lead the Warriors of Newport past Waterville.

Brad Allen had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Nokomis.

Devin Lebrun paced Waterville with 19 points.

Nokomis: Cloutier 0-2-2, Baird 1-0-2, Graves, Lyford, Perry 3-2-10, Hartsgrove 11-4-26, Erskine 1-0-3, Allen, 4-2-11

Waterville: D. Lebrun 7-0-19, D. Barre 4-0-9, M. Schwitenkee 1-0-2, E. Cayer 2-0-6, B. Danner 1-0-3, J. Lloyd 1-0-2

Nokomis 10 17 33 54

Waterville 10 14 22 41

3-point goals: Perry 2, Erskine, Allen; Lebrun 5, Barre, Cayer 2

Woodland 64, East Grand 33

At Woodland, Riley Russell tallied 24 points and nine rebounds as Woodland defeated East Grand of Danforth.

Chris Plissey added 12 points for the Dragons.

Thomas Gilman paced East Grand with 15 points.

East Grand: McEwen 3-0-6, Gilman 6-3-15, Potter 4-0-8, Stoddard 1-0-2, Farley 1-0-2, Oliver, Frye

Woodland: Miller 4-1-9, Plissey 5-0-12, Hayward 3-1-7, Phelps 1-0-2, Gardner 2-1-6, Moody 1-0-2, Harriman 1-0-2, Russell 9-2-24, Moreside

East Grand 2 13 23 33

Woodland 20 36 50 64

3-Pt Goals: Plissey (2), Gardner, Russell (4)

Easton 70, Madawaska 48

At Madawaska, Noah Hanscomb tossed in 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers as Easton defeated Madawaska.

Jacob Doody tallied 17 points for the Bears.

Tristan Cyr’s 18 points led Madawaska.

Easton: C. Sotomayor 3-0-9, H. Brown 7-3-17, D. Haney 1-0-2, N. Hanscomb 7-0-20, J. Doody 5-7-17, E. Coy 2-1-5, E. Currier, Kooper Kinney, Keagan Kinney, G. Pangburn, R. West, J. flewelling, C. Mazerolle.

Madawaska: M. Cyr 3-0-6, M. Gendreau 1-0-2, L. Lavoie 2-0-4, T. Cyr 5-5-18, I. Bourgoin 0-1-1, B. Hebert 5-0-10, R. Desjardins 2-2-7, M. Hebert, I. Toussaint, R. Mourneault, Z. Epstein, E. Hebert

Easton: 17 28 56 70

Madawaska: 11 26 35 48

3-pt goals: C. Sotomayor 3, N. Hanscomb 6; T. Cyr 3, R. Desjardins

Fort Kent 62, Van Buren 16

At Fort Kent, Caleb Delisle and Josh Soucy had 14 points apiece as Fort Kent rolled.

Jacob Daigle contributed 10 points for the 2-3 Warriors.

Luc Perrault netted 11 points for 2-4 Van Buren.