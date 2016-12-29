Cox, Monk record double-doubles as Woodland girls triumph

BAILEYVILLE, Maine — Jennie Cox posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds as Woodland defeated East Grand 42-29 in a high school girls basketball game Wednesday.

Shawna Monk also had a double-double for Woodland with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Haleigh Shay paced East Grand of Danforth with 16 points. Mallory Gilman chipped in 8 points.

East Grand: 3 12 21 29

Woodland: 12 27 30 42

Woodland: Russel 1-0-2; Cox 7-2-18; Smith 2-2-6; Beers 2-0-4; Cook 1-0-2; Monk 3-4-10

East Grand: Shay 7-1-16; Stoddard 0-1-1; Gilman 4-0-8; Cowger 2-0-4

3-point goals: Shay; Cox 2

Hermon 58, Washington Academy 30

At Hermon Tuesday, Caitlyn Tracy’s 17-point effort propelled Hermon past Washington Academy of East Machias.

Emi Higgins contributed nine points for the Hawks.

Caitlynn Lyons led the Raiders with 12 points.

Washington Academy: Lyons 4-4-12, Veal 2-2-6, Richardson 2-1-5, Porter 1-0-3, Steeves 1-0-2, Hodgdon 0-2-2

Hermon: Tracy 8-1-17, Higgins 4-1-9, P. Plissey 4-0-8, Pullen 3-0-7, Cowan 3-0-8, Curtis 0-3-3, L. Plissey 1-0-2, Page 1-0-2, Raymond 1-0-2

WA 11 20 22 30

Hermon 17 37 43 58

3-pt goals: Porter; Cowan 2, Pullen

George Stevens Acad. 51, Ellsworth 37

At Ellsworth Tuesday, Morgan Dauk netted a game high 29 points to help George Stevens of Blue Hill cruise to the victory.

Kaitlin Bagley paced Ellsworth with 19 points.

Madawaska 48, Easton 29

At Madawaska, Jenna Dugal netted 20 points as unbeaten Madawaska (6-0) triumphed.

Desiree Belanger added 13 points for the Owls.

Isabelle Morin and Elise Allen paced 4-1 Easton with nine points apiece.

Easton: Bonner 1-0-3, Leach 2-2-6, Morin 2-5-9, Allen 3-3-9, Lovely 1-0-2, Currier, Gilman, Flewelling

Madawaska: Belanger 5-3-13, Bosse 4-0-8, Nadeau 2-0-4, Thibeault 1-1-3, Dugal 9-2-20, K. Hebert, G. Hebert, Roy, Beaulieu, Morneault, Campbell

Easton 4 14 16 29

Madawaska 18 23 38 48

3-pt. goals: Bonner

Stearns 68, Schenck 25

At Millinocket, Emma Alley hit seven 3-pointers en route to 28 points as Stearns defeated neighboring Schenck of East Millinocket.

Katherine Alley tallied 12 points for the Minutemen.

Anna Sewell paced Schenck with seven points.

Schenck 9 13 23 25

Stearns 14 28 49 68

Schenck: Osborne 3-0-6, Doane 2-0-4, Falone 2-0-5, Gallant 1-1-3, Sewell 3-1-7

Stearns: Farquhar 1-2-4, Doane 2-0-4, Stanley 3-0-6, K. Alley 5-1-12, E. Alley 9-3-28, Russell 2-0-4, Lane 1-0-2, Carter 1-0-2, Ingersoll 3-0-6

3-point goals: Falone;E. Alley 7, K. Alley.

Searsport 44, Penobscot Valley 27

At Howland, Kaylee Knowles tossed in 18 points to lead Searsport past Penobscot Valley.

Mikaela Alley contributed 16 points for the Vikings.

Laney Harding paced the Howlers with eight points.

Searsport 10 25 38 44

PVHS 2 6 16 27

Fort Kent 52, Van Buren 21

At Fort Kent, Cassidy Lovley scored a game-high 15 points while Desirae Hafford added 13 to lead the Warriors past Van Buren.

Libby Lapointe contributed 10 points for the 4-2 Warriors.

Tiffany Morrow’s 13 points paced 0-6 Van Buren.

Boys Basketball

Woodland 64, East Grand 33

At Woodland, Riley Russell tallied 24 points and nine rebounds as Woodland defeated East Grand of Danforth.

Chris Plissey added 12 points for the Dragons.

Thomas Gilman paced East Grand with 15 points.

East Grand: McEwen 3-0-6, Gilman 6-3-15, Potter 4-0-8, Stoddard 1-0-2, Farley 1-0-2, Oliver, Frye

Woodland: Miller 4-1-9, Plissey 5-0-12, Hayward 3-1-7, Phelps 1-0-2, Gardner 2-1-6, Moody 1-0-2, Harriman 1-0-2, Russell 9-2-24, Moreside

East Grand 02 13 23 33

Woodland 20 36 50 64

3-Pt Goals: Plissey (2), Gardner, Russell (4)

Medomak Valley 65, Brunswick 35

At Waldoboro Tuesday, Kyle Donlin racked up 26 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Panthers defeated the Dragons.

Cameron Allaire added 13 points for 7-0 Medomak Valley.

Nathan Benoit paced 3-3 Brunswick with nine.

Brunswick: Benoit 3-0-9, Dorr 2-1-5, Gordon, Lamoureux 0-1-1, Teel 2-0-4, Hanson, Bates 1-0-2, Dorval 1-2-4, Sharpe 0-6-6, Bucknam 2-0-4.

Medomak Valley: Creamer 1-0-2, Gee 1-0-2, Donlin 8-7-26, Stewart 2-2-8, G. Allaire 2-0-5, Martin 1-0-2, McMurrin 1-0-3, Luce 0-0-0, C. Allaire 6-1-13, Spear 0-2-2, Emerson 1-0-2, Goldrup, Dever, Libby

Brunswick 9 17 26 35

Medomak Valley 18 27 44 65

Machias 63, Bangor Christian 51

At Machias Tuesday, Jacob Godfrey tallied 26 points and 17 rebounds as Machias defeated Bangor Christian.

Jordan Grant had 14 points and Mark Anthony 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Dean Grass’ 17 points led Bangor Christian while Austin Keib added 13.

Bangor Christian: Dean Grass 8-1-17, Austin Keib 5-3-13, Jon Cormier 1-3-6, Josh Pelmeter 3-0-6, Christien Boone 2-0-5, Miach Martin 2-0-4

Machias: Jacob Godfrey 11-4-26, Jordan Grant 5-0-14, James Mersereau 4-0-8, Russell Hanscom 2-0-6, Mark Anthony 2-1-5, Camon Johnson 1-0-2, Tyler Wentzell 1-0-2

Bangor Christian 11 16 35 51

Machias 16 38 49 63

3-point goals: Cormier, Boone; Grant 4, Hanscom 2

Easton 70, Madawaska 48

At Madawaska, Noah Hanscomb tossed in 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers as Easton defeated Madawaska.

Jacob Doody tallied 17 points for the Bears.

Tristan Cyr’s 18 points led Madawaska.

Easton: C. Sotomayor 3-0-9, H. Brown 7-3-17, D. Haney 1-0-2, N. Hanscomb 7-0-20, J. Doody 5-7-17, E. Coy 2-1-5, E. Currier, Kooper Kinney, Keagan Kinney, G. Pangburn, R. West, J. flewelling, C. Mazerolle.

Madawaska: M. Cyr 3-0-6, M. Gendreau 1-0-2, L. Lavoie 2-0-4, T. Cyr 5-5-18, I. Bourgoin 0-1-1, B. Hebert 5-0-10, R. Desjardins 2-2-7, M. Hebert, I. Toussaint, R. Mourneault, Z. Epstein, E. Hebert

Easton: 17 28 56 70

Madawaska: 11 26 35 48

3-pt goals: C. Sotomayor 3, N. Hanscomb 6; T. Cyr 3, R. Desjardins

Fort Kent 62, Van Buren 16

At Fort Kent, Caleb Delisle and Josh Soucy had 14 points apiece as Fort Kent rolled.

Jacob Daigle contributed 10 points for the 2-3 Warriors.

Luc Perrault netted 11 points for 2-4 Van Buren

Boys Hockey

Hampden 5, Houlton/Hodgdon 4 (OT)

At Brewer, Marcus Dunn’s second goal of the evening 1:45 into overtime lifted Hampden past Houlton/Hodgdon.

Cooper Leland also scored two goals while Rece Poulin added another for the Broncos. Marc Thibodeau had three assists, Joey McLain two and Rece Poulin another. Cole Benner came up with 26 saves on 30 shots.

Nick Delucca netted two goals and an assist for the Blackhawks. Josh Malone registered a goal and two assists and Brandon Dunn a goal. Nate Lilley saved 21 of 26 shots.