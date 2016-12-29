Parts of Maine could see 20 inches of snow in winter’s first nor’easter

BANGOR, Maine — A shift in the track of this winter’s first nor’easter will blanket the Bangor area with up to 7½ inches of snow — nearly double an earlier prediction — and buffet coastal areas of Maine with winds up to 60 mph, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Thursday.

The weather service revised early snowfall predictions, which had up to 4 inches of snow falling in Bangor by noon at Friday, to an expected 5½ to 7 ½ inches, said Rich Norton, a meteorologist with the weather service office in Caribou.

The nor’easter “is a little further east, so Bangor will be on the colder side of it,” Norton said Thursday.

Bangor will also get temperatures topping out at 30 degrees Fahrenheit and wind gusts of 30- 35 mph before the storm passes over. The 60 mph gusts are expected in coastal areas east of Bangor, Norton said.

The storm is due to swing northwest from Bangor on Thursday afternoon. Snow started falling in Bar Harbor and Augusta about noon. Augusta is expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow, with Bar Harbor’s snowfall likely getting washed away by the rain expected later Thursday afternoon, Norton said.

Strong winds, with gusts of up to 60 mph, will come with the storm as it barrels into coastal Hancock and Washington county areas. Some utility lines will likely be taken out by the gusts, Norton said.

Lesser gusts of 50 mph are expected in Camden and farther south, Norton said.

The snowfall will peak in colder areas as the storm tracks northwest from Bangor. Baxter State Park is expected to get as much as 20 inches of snow. Greenville could get 16, and other parts of northwest Somerset and Piscataquis counties are forecast to top out at 13 inches, Norton said. Millinocket could get 13 inches.

Northeastern and east central Maine, including Caribou, Dover-Foxcroft, Houlton and Lincoln, will likely get 8 to 14 inches. Snowfall accumulations will taper from that in the area from Bangor to the coast, with Washington County getting anywhere from no snow to 7 inches, officials said.

The heaviest accumulations, as much as 3 inches per hour, are expected around midnight and into early Friday.

The weather service’s winter storm warning is set to expire at 11 a.m. State emergency planners warn motorists to stay off the roads and to yield to plows and emergency vehicles.