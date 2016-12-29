Stem cell transplant is next challenge for Maine toddler fighting cancer

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Six weeks after doctors removed an orange-sized tumor from Madison Arndt’s belly, the 2-year-old will be admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital early next month to undergo a stem cell transplant.

Doctors, along with a growing group of supporters in Brunswick and around the country, hope the transplant will put an end to the Stage III high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer diagnosed in Madison in July.

After an eight- to nine-hour surgery on Nov. 23, during which doctors also removed a tumor from her chest, Madison has endured six rounds of chemotherapy, each requiring a stay of up to six days at The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

The chemo has stripped the little girl of her appetite and energy, and led to vomiting, constipation and blood transfusions, according to her mother, Ashley Arndt. But Arndt marvels at her daughter’s resilience.

“Madison has been extremely tough throughout,” she said. “She tries very hard to be your normal happy and playful 2-year-old, but some days are easier than others.”

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that starts in very early forms of nerve cells of an embryo or fetus. It is by far the most common cancer in children younger than 1 year old and accounts for about 6 percent of all cancers in children, according to the American Cancer Society. About 700 new cases are diagnosed each year in the United States.

Earlier this month, the family received what Arndt described as “incredible” news: New bone scans showed no sign of the cancer. Madison also has, so far, dodged potential side effects that could damage her teeth, sight and hearing.

Still, Madison will undergo a stem cell transplant on Tuesday, Jan. 10, using stem cells harvested from her body in September, followed by radiation and then antibody therapy. She will remain in treatment for close to another year.

“My husband and I, as well as the rest of the family, are feeling positive and thankful that her scans are negative and how well in general everything has gone so far, but we are very nervous and anxious moving forward,” Arndt said Wednesday.

The family, minus Madison’s nearly-10-month-old sister, Natalie, will stay in Boston for five to six weeks while Madison’s treatment continues. Arndt and her husband, Mitchell, will take turns sleeping with their daughter at Boston Children’s Hospital, alternating nights at the nearby Ronald McDonald House.

Added to the days Arndt’s husband, a carpenter, has missed at work during the past five months, expenses are adding up even though the Arndts are covered by health insurance.

To help offset the lost income, as well as trips back and forth to Portland and Boston, parking, meals and other expenses, Jessica Rubashkin, a nurse practitioner at Midcoast Pediatrics, organized an online fundraiser in September, with a number of vendors of LuLaRoe clothing — including Rubashkin — donating a percentage of their sales to the family.

Altogether they raised $2,300 for the Arndts — and Rubashkin has organized two more fundraisers — New Year’s Day at Brunswick High School and Monday through Wednesday online — hoping to raise another $3,500.

Consultants will donate the cash they typically receive from each sale — $4 for a pair of leggings and $8 for dresses, shirts and skirts. Added to the $1.50 to $3 LuLaRoe will donate per item, and $5 to $10 per item sold will go to offset the Arndts’ expenses.

“Being a mother of three young kids, I find myself so thankful that I can contribute in a pretty significant way to help ease such a monumental experience that Madison and her family are facing,” Bridie Mears of Brunswick, one of 10 consultants participating in Sunday’s fundraiser, said Wednesday.

Sunday’s fundraiser sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brunswick High School, 116 Maquoit Road.

The online fundraiser sale is scheduled for noon Monday to noon Wednesday.

To donate directly, visit the GoFundMe page, organized by Madison’s aunt.

To read more about Madison’s story, visit the Facebook page Madison’s Road to Recovery.