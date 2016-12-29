‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April

An aerial photo from 1977 shows initial work being done on site preparation for the Bangor Mall on Stillwater Avenue. The Kmart building, the first retail store built in the current mall area, is in the foreground.
BDN file
An aerial photo from 1977 shows initial work being done on site preparation for the Bangor Mall on Stillwater Avenue. The Kmart building, the first retail store built in the current mall area, is in the foreground.
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Dec. 29, 2016, at 4:08 p.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The Kmart department store on Hogan Road is closing in mid-April as part of a company plan that “accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores,” a company official said Thursday.

The number of employees to be laid off was not disclosed. A company spokesman, Howard Reifs, said that Illinois-based Kmart or parent company Sears Holdings Corp. will relocate or offer severance packages to eligible workers.

Reifs called the closing a “difficult, but necessary decision.”

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. In four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque IsleIn four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque Isle
  2. Man who survived 69,000 volts of electricity pleads guilty to downloading child pornMan who survived 69,000 volts of electricity pleads guilty to downloading child porn
  3. Less snow, more rain for Bangor in this winter’s first nor’easterLess snow, more rain for Bangor in this winter’s first nor’easter
  4. Nor’Easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine ThursdayNor’Easter to bring heavy snow, wind to Maine Thursday
  5. Police: Woman stole, crashed SUV of Marine who stopped to help her

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor