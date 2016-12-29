‘Unprofitable’ Bangor Kmart to close in April

BANGOR, Maine — The Kmart department store on Hogan Road is closing in mid-April as part of a company plan that “accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores,” a company official said Thursday.

The number of employees to be laid off was not disclosed. A company spokesman, Howard Reifs, said that Illinois-based Kmart or parent company Sears Holdings Corp. will relocate or offer severance packages to eligible workers.

Reifs called the closing a “difficult, but necessary decision.”

