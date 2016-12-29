Presque Isle crash results in minor injuries

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Academy and Dudley streets in Presque Isle sent both drivers to the hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

The Presque Isle Police Department and Crown Ambulance responded to a crash shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday when a 2001 Pontiac Aztek that Jasmine Wing was driving sideswiped a 2012 Ford Explorer that Julie Plummer drove.

According the Presque Isle Police Department, Wing was traveling west and downhill on Academy Street and making a right turn onto Dudley Street as Plummer drove out from Dudley Street to turn onto Academy.

Because of slippery road conditions, Wing was unable to make the right turn and sideswiped Plummer’s SUV.

Both drivers were brought by ambulance to The Aroostook Medical Center, with Plummer suffering neck pain from the impact and Wing experiencing knee pain. Jerry’s Auto towed both vehicles from the scene.