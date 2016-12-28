VIDEO

UConn brings back Randy Edsall as head football coach

Maryland coach Randy Edsall (right) congratulates kicker Brendan Magistro (left) after kicking a field goal during their football game against Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Boston in this October 2012 file photo.
Bob DeChiara | US PRESSWIRE
By The Sports Xchange, Special to the BDN
Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 2:29 p.m.

Randy Edsall is returning for a second stint as head football coach of the University of Connecticut, the school announced Wednesday.

Edsall, who coached the Huskies for 12 seasons before leaving in 2010, will be introduced at a press conference Friday.

“Coach Edsall is the right fit for our university, football program and student-athletes,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “He led UConn to its most successful period in the history of our football program, and I believe he will provide consistent leadership and long-term success once again.”

Edsall coached UConn from 1999 to 2010 before becoming head coach at Maryland. He was fired six games into the 2015 season, and he was 22-34 in his four-plus seasons at Maryland.

Edsall, the winningest football coach in UConn history, was 74-70 and went to five bowls with the Huskies. He led the UConn program from Division I-AA to Division I-A in 2002, the Huskies’ first season as a full member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to rejoin and lead the UConn program,” Edsall said in a statement released by the school. “I want to thank President [Susan] Herbst, Athletic Director David Benedict and the rest of the administration for believing I am the right person to build this program and develop its student-athletes. I look forward to working with David, our student-athletes and the entire athletic department.”

The 58-year-old Edsall is 96-104 overall in 17 years at UConn and Maryland.

Edsall has been the director of research/special projects for the Detroit Lions this season.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell told reporters Wednesday he is prepared to make the necessary adjustments with Edsall leaving.

“We’ve certainly been there before,” Caldwell said. “We’ve had experience with guys that have taken college jobs, in particular, and had to balance out work between here and there. It kind of depends, each situation is a little bit different.”

Edsall replaces Bob Diaco, who was fired Monday after 11-26 in his three seasons at UConn. Diaco is officially out of the a job on Jan. 2, 2017, and owed a $3.4 million buyout.

The Huskies were 3-9 this season and finished in a three-way tie for last place in the American Athletic Conference East division.

 

