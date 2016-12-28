Storm postponements for Maine high school sports events

Here is our most up to date listing of postponements for Maine high school athletic contests scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Please help us keep the list current by contacting the BDN Sports department at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com to report your postponements.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s Postponements

Boys Basketball

Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Gorham at Scarborough, no date

Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Cancellations

Track and Field

EMITL-PVC, both meets

Thursday’s Postponements

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian at Schenck, no date

Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31., noon

George Stevens at Penquis, Friday, 7 p.m.

Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.

Hermon at John Bapst, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 7 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Stearns at Dexter, Friday, 7 p.m.

Washington Acad. at Orono, Fri., 5:30 p.m. (tent.)

Girls Basketball

Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 5:30 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, noon

Boys Hockey

Winslow at Presque Isle, no date