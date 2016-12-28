Storm postponements for Maine high school sports events

Here is our most up to date listing of postponements for Maine high school athletic contests scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday’s Postponements
Boys Basketball
Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Gorham at Scarborough, no date
Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.
Thursday’s Cancellations
Track and Field
EMITL-PVC, both meets
Thursday’s Postponements
Boys Basketball
Bangor Christian at Schenck, no date
Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31., noon
George Stevens at Penquis, Friday, 7 p.m.
Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.
Hermon at John Bapst, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 7 p.m.
Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.
Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.
Stearns at Dexter, Friday, 7 p.m.
Washington Acad. at Orono, Fri., 5:30 p.m. (tent.)
Girls Basketball
Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.
Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.
Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 5:30 p.m.
Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, noon
Boys Hockey
Winslow at Presque Isle, no date