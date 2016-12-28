Storm Postponements and Cancellations

Storm postponements for Maine high school sports events

By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter
Posted Dec. 28, 2016, at 4:59 p.m.

Here is our most up to date listing of postponements for Maine high school athletic contests scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

Please help us keep the list current by contacting the BDN Sports department at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com to report your postponements.

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday’s Postponements

Boys Basketball

Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Gorham at Scarborough, no date

Presque Isle at MDI, Jan. 18, 5 p.m.

Thursday’s Cancellations

Track and Field

EMITL-PVC, both meets

Thursday’s Postponements

Boys Basketball

Bangor Christian at Schenck, no date

Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31., noon

George Stevens at Penquis, Friday, 7 p.m.

Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.

Hermon at John Bapst, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 7 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Piscataquis, Jan. 7, 7 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Stearns at Dexter, Friday, 7 p.m.

Washington Acad. at Orono, Fri., 5:30 p.m. (tent.)

Girls Basketball

Caribou at MDI, Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m.

Gray-NG at Poland, Fri., 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Lisbon, Fri., 5:30 p.m.

Presque Isle at Ellsworth, Dec. 31, noon

Boys Hockey

Winslow at Presque Isle, no date

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. A calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter ThursdayA calm Wednesday before a major nor’easter Thursday
  2. Father charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bonesFather charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bones
  3. This winter’s first nor’easter expected to hit ThursdayThis winter’s first nor’easter expected to hit Thursday
  4. Police: Woman stole, crashed SUV of Marine who stopped to help her
  5. Driver faces charges following crash that caused power outagesDriver faces charges following crash that caused power outages

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Sports