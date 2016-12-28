NHL defenseman from Biddeford suffers broken jaw

A Biddeford native who helped lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup championship last spring will miss significant time with a broken jaw, according to a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report.

Brian Dumoulin, a defenseman who had two goals and six assists in Pittsburgh’s march to the Stanley Cup in June, will miss four to six weeks with the jaw injury, according to the report.

Dumoulin left Pittsburgh’s 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday after a puck struck him in the face, the report said.

Dumoulin was the Penguins’ second-leading scorer among defensemen behind Kris Letang (3 & 12) in the playoffs last spring, and he scored the team’s first goal in the clinching win over the San Jose Sharks.

Pittsburgh defeated San Jose in six games to claim the Stanley Cup.

In August, Dumoulin, a two-time All-American at Boston College and 2008 Class A state champion at Biddeford High School, gave Maine hockey fans a thrill by bringing the Stanley Cup to his hometown.

Dumoulin is in his second full season in the NHL, and he has seven assists in 35 games, averaging 19:45 of ice time per game.

Pittsburgh is second in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind first-place Columbus.