Lions can still wrap up NFC North in season finale

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Detroit Lions entered Monday’s game with a chance to punch their playoff ticket, knowing next week’s contest against Green Bay would decide the NFC North.
Instead, Dallas, which had already locked up the NFC East and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, pounded the Lions 42-21 at AT&T Stadium.
And now Detroit could lose the division and finish out of the playoffs if the Packers claim a victory on Sunday night.
Of course, that’s not how Detroit is looking at the scenario.
Although his team had just been thoroughly beaten, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said Detroit has an outstanding opportunity ahead of it.
“We get it at our place and a chance to win the division,” Stafford said. “Beginning of the year, you tell us Week 17 we have a chance to play the Green Bay Packers at home for the division, we’re taking it all day.”
Detroit (9-6) hosts Green Bay (9-6) on Sunday Night Football, the final game of the NFL regular season. Stafford will be leading the Lions offense against a resurgent Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense.
To add to that, Green Bay played on Saturday and had a two-day advantage in game preparation. So Detroit is planning to hit the ground running before the sun comes up on Tuesday.
“It’s a long trip back home, but by the time we land, we better start thinking about Green Bay,” Detroit coach Jim Caldwell said. “Our guys are hurting right now, but I think our guys are a resilient, tough-minded group. We’ll be fine.”
–Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant had a fine night catching the football versus Detroit.
He made a circus touchdown catch to tie the game at 21 late in the second quarter and capped Dallas’ scoring with a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth. He finished with four catches for 70 yards.
But following the game, all anyone wanted to talk about was Bryant’s TD pass.
On first-and-goal from the Lions’ 10, Bryant took a pitch from quarterback Dak Prescott on a reverse going left. But instead of trying to get the edge, Bryant tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten.
“I was really nervous,” Bryant said. “When we executed the play, I was like, ‘Yes. That’s what I’m talking about.’ I hit them with the stealth carry. I threw the ball, I kind of looked and turned it around and I knew it was complete.”
It was Bryant’s first touchdown pass as a pro and it gave the Cowboys a 35-21 advantage with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said he has seen plenty of evidence that Bryant could make the throw.
“Nobody catches more balls than Dez Bryant (in practice),” Garrett said. “He’s the guy that throws them back to the guy that’s throwing it to him. So he’s always trying to impress us with his throwing ability.”
–Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott took a few more steps toward breaking Eric Dickerson’s 33-year-old rookie rushing record as the Cowboys eased past the Lions.
Dickerson rushed for 1,808 yards as a Los Angeles Ram in 1983, setting the rookie rushing yardage record that stands for at least another week.
Elliott gained 80 yards on Monday Night Football to boost his season total to 1,631.
Perhaps the only thing that could stop Elliott is his and the Cowboys’ success. Dallas has wrapped up the NFC East division title as well as home-field advantage in the NFC.
Although the Cowboys didn’t take their foot off the pedal in a 42-21 drubbing of Detroit, Dallas coach Jason Garrett deployed backup running back Darren McFadden for the entire fourth quarter, allowing Elliott to rest.
Standing on the sideline, Elliott might have seen his chance to catch Dickerson fade away. He needs 178 yards on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. Because Dallas already has the best record in the NFC locked up, Elliott is not likely to have more than the 12 carries he tallied against the Lions.
But the rookie isn’t complaining.
“I always want to be out there, but I know there’s a bigger purpose for this season,” Elliott said. “You don’t want to risk anything. That’s not really my call to make. I’m going to trust my coaching staff.”