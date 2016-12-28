Cousins guides Kings over Sixers for 4th win in row

SACRAMENTO, California — DeMarcus Cousins is out of reasons why the Sacramento Kings own their longest winning streak in nearly a calendar year, or why they are succeeding so often while trailing late.

He is not about to quibble over it, though.

“I can’t put my finger on it,” the Kings’ veteran center said after Sacramento’s fourth consecutive win, a 102-100 decision over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday at the Golden 1 Center. “All I know is I’m happy with it.”

Cousins’ second 3-pointer of the night, a splash from left top of the arc with 20.9 seconds left, capped his 30-point night and put the Kings ahead to stay in a back-and-forth fourth quarter that saw the lead change three times. Garrett Temple also hit two key free throws to help the Kings (14-17) hold on.

“We’re staying together through the tough times,” Kings guard Ty Lawson said. “We’re all coming together, talking to one another, leaning on one another. … We’re starting the game terrible, and we’ve got to get better there, but in the playoffs, it will really help to have this kind of experience.”

The dream of the playoffs remains quite the distance from reality, but the Kings moved into the eighth spot in the Western Conference. The winning streak is their longest since a five-game run in January.

Sacramento won all four despite trailing entering the final quarter in each one. The Kings outscored Philadelphia 32-23 in the final 12 minutes and are outscoring opponents 128-85 in the final quarter of their winning streak. The 23 points Philadelphia scored marked Sacramento’s worst defensive fourth quarter during the streak.

“It’s like I’ve said all year,” Cousins said. “Us in the fourth quarter, I’m confident. … Guys are starting to realize what it takes, and it’s not the offense. It’s us getting stops and getting multiple stops in a row. We’re on the right path.”

The late Cousins 3-pointer came with the Kings down 97-96 after Ersan Ilyasova’s driving layup with 49.5 seconds left put Philadelphia ahead. Ilyasova subsequently took a rushed fadeaway jumper from the baseline off a half-court inbounds play, and Cousins knocked down one of two free throws after being fouled.

“We got the shot we wanted,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “Maybe he rushed the shot a bit.”

Rookie Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 25 points and added eight rebounds, but his 3-point attempt from the top of the arc fell short as time expired. Embiid engaged in banter with Cousins throughout the game that the Kings center described as good-natured.

“His talent is through the roof,” Cousins said. “As soon as he gets more of a feel for the game, it’s going to be scary.”

Sergio Rodriguez added 18 points for Philadelphia, and he canned two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help the 76ers stay close down the stretch. Ilyasova finished with 17 points, but Philadelphia squandered an 80-72 lead with 10:28 to go.

Rudy Gay, back from a hip injury, finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Sacramento. He scored seven straight points to start the Kings on the road back from that eight-point deficit.

Sacramento eventually scored 13 straight points to lead 85-80 before six straight Philadelphia points, capped by Embiid’s dunk, put Philadelphia back ahead. The 76ers eventually built their advantage to 91-87, but a Cousins’ hook shot and two free throws tied the game 91-91, setting the stage for the game’s final three minutes.

Dario Saric added 12 points for the 76ers.

NOTES: The six-game absence of Kings F Rudy Gay was his longest stint being sidelined with an injury since the 2010-11 season. Gay, an 11-year veteran who is an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, hadn’t played since sustaining a right hip flexor strain against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 12. … 76ers G Nik Stauskas, the Kings’ No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, suited up despite a bruised knee. Stauskas scored four points in 19 minutes. … Sixers rookie C/F Joel Embiid played his 21st game Monday. He scored at least 20 points for the 10th time; all other NBA rookies combined for 10 20-point games this season through Sunday, and no other rookie had more than four. … The Kings and Sixers will make up their postponed Nov. 30 game in Philadelphia on Jan. 30.