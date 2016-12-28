This winter’s first nor’easter expected to hit Thursday

CARIBOU, Maine — This winter’s worst weather might come from “a limited-area nor’easter” that could bring with it 8 to 18 inches of snow when it starts hitting the Bangor area late Thursday afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday.

Vic Nouhan, a lead forecaster for the National Weather Service’s Caribou office, said the storm was limited because it won’t blanket with heavy snow every area it hits and because it is tracking a bit more inland than do most nor’easters.

He said it was the first nor’easters of the winter of 2016-2017.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, the storm was on track to bring the heaviest accumulations of snow, about 12 to 18 inches, from Fort Kent through Baxter State Park to Greenville, late Thursday night into Friday morning. It will likely make landfall between Machias and Bangor late Thursday afternoon, Nouhan said. Heavy winds will come with it.

Northeastern and east central Maine, including Caribou, Dover-Foxcroft, Houlton and Lincoln, will likely get 8 to 12 inches of snow. Snowfall accumulations will taper from that in the area from Bangor to the coast, with Washington County getting 2 to 8 inches, Nouhan said.

“With some parts of coastal Washington County, this could be mostly a rain event. That’s based on what we see right now,” Nouhan said. “There will be some rain in the Washington and Hancock counties and southern Penobscot County might see some rain.”

The heaviest accumulations, as much as 3 inches per hour, would likely come around midnight into early Friday, he said.

The storm will leave the state over the New Brunswick area and die down by Friday afternoon.

The weather service is calling for a winter storm watch for all northern and eastern Maine from late Thursday afternoon to mid-Friday afternoon, Nouhan said.