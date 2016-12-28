Police: Woman stole, crashed SUV of Marine who stopped to help her

FREEPORT, Maine — A Marine combat medic who stopped Christmas morning to help a woman who crashed got an unwanted surprise when the woman allegedly jumped into his vehicle and drove off — only to crash again farther down the highway.

Alexa C. Lamoureaux, 27, of Brunswick was traveling south on Interstate 295 in Freeport when her Subaru “crashed pretty seriously,” Maine State Police Trooper Patrick Flanagan said Tuesday.

A young Brunswick man stopped to offer aid, but once he got out of his Honda SUV, Lamoureaux allegedly got out of her car, climbed into his and drove off.

She crashed again in Yarmouth, where she was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Lamoureaux was charged with unauthorized use of property, a Class B felony, as well as operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, both misdemeanors.

Flanagan said police found no physical evidence of drugs at the scene, but a drug recognition expert was at the scene and police believe Lamoureaux was likely under the influence of drugs.

“She just wasn’t making sense,” he said.