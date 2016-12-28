In four hours Tuesday, five heroin overdoses in Presque Isle

In the span of four hours on Tuesday, five people in Presque Isle overdosed on heroin. All survived, and police are now investigating the source of the drugs.

Between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on December 27, police responded to the overdoses along with emergency medical service personnel from The Aroostook Medical Center’s Crown Ambulance.

Other people in the households reported the individuals were unresponsive after taking heroin, and one individual “was coming out of it” when the officers arrived at the home, according to Presque Isle Police Chief Matt Irwin.

All but one of the individuals were taken to The Aroostook Medical Center in Presque Isle following the overdoses. It is not clear if the individuals were administered naloxone, the opiate-combatting drug known as Narcan that reverses the effects of heroin overdoses, Irwin said. Presque Isle police officers do not carry naloxone, while Crown Ambulance providers do.

No charges have been filed at this point. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency is investigating. Irwin said it’s possible the heroin was either particularly strong or laced with the potent prescription narcotic fentanyl.

At this point, “there’s no way to know or speculate,” Irwin said. “We’re not eliminating the possibility that it was laced with some other drugs or that the level of purity was higher.”

News of the overdoses first came Tuesday evening, when Irwin wrote a short post on the Presque Isle Police Department’s Facebook page, warning families with loved ones suffering from opioid addiction of the possible “bad batch” and urging them to seek help.

While opioids and heroin have been an ongoing issue in Aroostook County, along with methamphetamine, Irwin said this was the first time that Presque Isle has seen such a volume of heroin overdoses with a short time span.

“We’ve had multiple overdoses in a day, but not like this. This was in such rapid order. In each of these cases, there were other people in the home that called us to report that there was a heroin overdose in progress. That’s different.”