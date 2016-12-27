UMaine women’s basketball team returns to action at Tulane

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. TULANE

Time, site: Wednesday, 3 p.m., Avron B. Fogelman Arena, New Orleans

Records: UMaine 7-6, Tulane 8-4

Series, last meeting: Tied 1-1; Tulane 85-76 on 12/29/98

Key players: UMaine — 5-8 G Sigi Koizar (14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game), 6-2 F Laia Sole (9.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (7.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-11 G Blanca Millan (7.0 ppg, 1.7 spg); Tulane — 5-8 G Kolby Morgan (17.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 2.0 apg, 2.1 spg), 5-6 G Leslie Vorpahl (10.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 6.7 apg), 5-11 G Courtnie Latham (8.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg), 6-0 G Madelyn Schulte (7.3 ppg, 5.0 rpg), 6-2 C Harlyn Wyatt (7.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg)

Outlook: UMaine is coming off a seven-day break after its 71-56 loss at the 11th-ranked Miami in the championship game of the Miami Holiday Tournament. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the young Black Bears. Coach Richard Barron’s club seemingly gets deeper with each game, especially up front where freshmen Anita Kelava and Tihana Stojsavljevic have provided additional inside strength in recent games. Sutton, the transfer from Duquesne, is shooting 49 percent from the field. UMaine is averaging six 3-pointers per game on only 29 percent shooting. Tulane represents a significant road test as the Green Wave reached the third round of the WNIT last winter after an NCAA Tournament berth in 2015. Coach Lisa Stockton’s club, a member of the American Athletic Conference that features No. 1 UConn, has won its last three games, including a 61-59 win over Auburn last Thursday. Morgan has led the Green Wave in scoring in 10 of its 12 games.