N.C. State overpowers Vandy in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana — The combination of quarterback Ryan Finley and tight end Jaylen Samuels led North Carolina State to a 41-17 over Vanderbilt on Monday at the Camping World Independence Bowl.
Samuels finished with six catches for 104 yards and three touchdowns, including a 55-yard score on which the junior broke free on a flanker screen and put N.C. State up 14-3 heading into halftime.
He broke the Independence Bowl record held by six other receivers with two receiving touchdowns.
Finley completed 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards and tied an Independence Bowl record with three TD passes for the Wolfpack (7-6).
The Commodores (6-7) were hurt by Kyle Shurmur’s three interceptions. Shurmur connected on 19 of 46 passes for 158 yards. Vanderbilt running back Ralph Webb produced 111 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. In the process, he became the school’s single-season rushing leader, passing Zac Stacy, who set the record with 1,193 yards in 2011.
Vanderbilt took an early 3-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks in large part to their defensive effort which forced a Matt Dayes fumble. Later in the first, Vanderbilt’s defense stalled a long Wolfpack drive after stopping Dayes short of the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line.
However, turnovers proved to be more deadly for the Vanderbilt offense with N.C. State converting two interceptions into 14 points. Junior free safety Josh Jones, freshman nickel back Trae Meadows, and senior cornerback Niles Clark picked off passes for the Wolfpack in the game.
The Wolfpack led 28-3 in the third quarter before Webb’s 30-yard scoring run sliced the deficit to 18.
Vanderbilt freshman wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb subsequently returned a punt 71 yards to set the Commodores up at the 4-yard line. Redshirt sophomore running back Khari Blasingame leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard score to cut N.C. State’s lead to 28-17 with 10:37 remaining.
Nyheim Hines, a sophomore wide receiver for the Wolfpack, responded with a 100-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff to extend the margin to 35-17.
NOTES: North Carolina State starting CB Mike Stevens did not play in the game due to injury. Freshman Nick McCloud started in his place. … Vanderbilt LB Ja’karri Thomas sustained an apparent head injury in the third quarter. … North Carolina State WR Nyheim Hines became the second player in Independence Bowl history to return a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.