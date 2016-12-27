Felon gets 95-month sentence for using gun in Maine home invasion

PORTLAND, Maine — A former Wiscasset man was sentenced on Tuesday to serve nearly eight years in prison after being convicted earlier this year for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Daniel Colby Jr., 34, was found guilty in June following a two-day trial, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Delahanty II. On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge George Z. Singal sentenced Colby to 95 months in prison, according to court documents.

He faced a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, on March 17, 2015, Colby, was armed with a stolen .38 caliber revolver when he broke into a Woolwich home and threatened the 62-year-old occupant. The revolver was later recovered on Colby’s property in Wiscasset.

Colby had previously been convicted of multiple felonies including aggravated assault, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by the Wiscasset and Augusta police departments, the Sagadahoc and Lincoln county sheriff’s offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Colby remains under indictment in Lincoln County on charges including burglary, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated criminal trespass and criminal mischief, according to court documents. The status of that case was not immediately available on Tuesday.