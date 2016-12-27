Father charged after bringing 11-week-old to hospital with broken bones

BELFAST, Maine — A 19-year-old father faces a pair of felony assault charges after he brought his infant child to an emergency room with serious injuries, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Neil Lagasse of Northport on Friday after Waldo County General Hospital staff contacted police to report that an 11-week-old child was undergoing treatment for serious injuries including broken bones, according to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy.

Lagasse, the child’s father, brought the infant to the emergency room earlier that day. Detectives from the sheriff’s office and state police interviewed Lagasse at the hospital “and learned that he had assaulted the child several times over several days, causing the injuries,” Trundy said Tuesday.

The child was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Portland for further treatment, according to Trundy.

Lagasse faces charges of Class B aggravated assault and Class C assault, Trundy said. He’s being held without bail at Waldo County Correctional Center until his arraignment.

