One man dies, two injured in Sabattus crash

SABATTUS, Maine — One man is dead and a woman and child are hurt after a crash Monday in Sabattus.

The two injured are a woman and a young child who were in a van that collided with a box truck.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Route 126 near the intersection with Route 132.

Police identified the driver of the van as Rebecca Stewart, 28, of Sabattus.

Story continues below advertisement.

The driver of the box truck, Zachary Gibbens, 46, of Lewiston, died at the scene.

Stewart and the child had to be rescued from their minivan.

“As you can understand, this has been a very difficult and trying evening for everybody involved,” Sabattus police Chief Gary Baillargeon said. “This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are currently reconstructing the scene with other area agencies.”

The conditions of Stewart and the child haven’t been released yet.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the deadly crash.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.