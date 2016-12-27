Three injured in Smyrna crash

By Jen Lynds, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 27, 2016, at 1:04 p.m.
Last modified Dec. 27, 2016, at 1:32 p.m.

SMYRNA, Maine — Police said poor tire conditions and driving too fast for road conditions contributed to an accident in Smyrna the day after Christmas.

Maine State Police Cpl. Corey Hafford said that the accident happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26 in the southbound lane of Interstate 95.

According to Hafford, the 2009 Chevrolet four-door sedan was owned and operated by Owen Botting, 85, of Island Falls. Botting lost control on the slippery road and left the roadway, causing damage to the vehicle and minor injuries to himself and the two passengers in the vehicle.

All three occupants were taken by Houlton Ambulance to Houlton Regional Hospital for treatment.

Hafford said that poor tire conditions contributed to the crash.

