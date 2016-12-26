Patriots OC McDaniels ‘likely’ to take head coaching job

Josh McDaniels is expected to take an NFL head coaching job this offseason after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots since 2012, the Boston Globe reports.
McDaniels, 40, will “have his choice of jobs” and is “likely to take one” according to the newspaper’s Ben Volin, who mentions there is talk of a package deal including third-year Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is also likely to be a candidate for head coaching vacancies, but “isn’t as hot a name as McDaniels right now,” according to Volin.
McDaniels was a personnel and defensive assistant with the Patriots from 2001 to 2003 before being elevated to quarterbacks coach for the 2004-05 season. He added the title of offensive coordinator with the team from 2006 to 2008 before leaving to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos.
Under McDaniels, the Broncos went 11-17 from 2009-10. He was fired and went on to serve as the St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2011.