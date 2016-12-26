Connecticut fires coach after three seasons

The Connecticut Huskies fired football coach Bob Diaco on Monday after a 11-26 record in his three seasons.
UConn athletic director David Benedict announced the decision, which is effective Jan. 2.
The Huskies were 3-9 this season and finished in a three-way tie for last place in the American Athletic Conference East division.
“I believe a new leader for our program and student-athletes is needed to build long-term success,” Benedict said in a statement. “I am grateful to Coach Diaco and his staff for their hard work and the integrity with which they ran the program and certainly wish them future success.
“I know this may come as a surprise to our fans and supporters given the timing of this decision. However, it became apparent to me that a change in program direction is necessary at this time.”
In May, Diaco agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2020 season. He earned $1.7 million this season and was set to earn $1.8 million in 2017.
“This is obviously not the way I had hoped things would turn out, but I appreciate having had the opportunity to be here at UConn,” Diaco said in a statement released by the school. “I thank the administration, staff and fans of the UConn football program for their passion and support over these three years. Most importantly, I want to say how much I love the players on this team and will be rooting for their success. I know that there are great things to come for all of them.”
Diaco, 43, took over at UConn before the 2014 season after spending the previous four years as the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is expected to be a candidate for UConn’s vacancy, according to ESPN.com. Moorhead will coach for Penn State against USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.