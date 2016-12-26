Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies

By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff
Posted Dec. 26, 2016, at 3:06 p.m.

BREWER, Maine — A local woman struck by a car Friday evening while crossing Eastern Avenue died on Christmas Day from her injuries, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Louise Park, 91, of Brewer was crossing the road about 5:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Lori Fidler, 56, of Brewer. Park was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was listed in critical condition Friday.

According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the investigation into the matter continues and further details will be “released when appropriate.” Officials said there are no indications that speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.

 

Story continues below advertisement.

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Mainers are among the heaviest-drinking AmericansMainers are among the heaviest-drinking Americans
  2. Woman robbed of gifts at gunpoint on Christmas Eve
  3. Fairfield man sets fire to estranged wife’s home, then fatally stabs himself
  4. This man found a bag with $1,000 in cash, and returned the money to its ownerThis man found a bag with $1,000 in cash, and returned the money to its owner
  5. Bradford man killed by pickup truck in Massachusetts identified

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor