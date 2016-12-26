Report: Pedestrian struck by car in Brewer dies

BREWER, Maine — A local woman struck by a car Friday evening while crossing Eastern Avenue died on Christmas Day from her injuries, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Louise Park, 91, of Brewer was crossing the road about 5:30 p.m. Friday when she was hit by a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Lori Fidler, 56, of Brewer. Park was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was listed in critical condition Friday.

According to the Police Department’s Facebook page, the investigation into the matter continues and further details will be “released when appropriate.” Officials said there are no indications that speed or alcohol were factors in the collision.