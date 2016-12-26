Crews work overnight to fix water main leak in downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — A public works crew toiled all Christmas night in downtown Bangor to fix a leak in an old water pipe that caused some minor flooding on State Street.

The leak was in a service connection to one of the old buildings on State Street, across from the Thomas School of Dance, according to Kyle Killip, assistant engineer with the Bangor Water District. The public works department reported the leak Sunday night, and crews came in to begin repairing it. He said there was some water on State Street but that it wasn’t a big problem. Traffic has been restricted to one lane of travel in front of Orono Brewing Co., but the city is maintaining through traffic at all times.

“It was a small crack from some normal ground movement,” Killip said Monday morning. “Public works was working overnight on Christmas night. We have some tired guys, but they’re in good spirits. Hopefully they’ll be out of here soon.”