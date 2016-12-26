Man injured in Richmond fire

RICHMOND, Maine — The state fire marshal’s office says a man was seriously injured in an apartment house fire in downtown Richmond early Sunday morning.

Thirty-year-old Wade Welner is being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for smoke inhalation.

Welner reportedly was rescued from his second-floor apartment at 34 Main St. by a Richmond police officer. The only other occupant of the building heard fire alarms and got out of the house uninjured.

The second floor of the building was destroyed. Investigators were attempting to determine how the fire started.

A Maine Medical Center official said Monday that no information was available about Welner’s condition.

BDN writer Abigail Curtis contributed to this report.