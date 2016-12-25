Woman robbed of gifts at gunpoint on Christmas Eve

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman was robbed of Christmas gifts after two men held her at gunpoint on Christmas Eve.

The robbery happened at 460 Riverside St., the Portland Police Department said in a tweet Saturday night.

The two suspects were described at black men, and they were armed with a handgun. They were last seen heading toward Westbrook in a black Volkswagen Jetta, according to Portland police.

No arrests had been made in connection with robbery as of Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Nick Goodman said.

The robbery remained under investigation Sunday.