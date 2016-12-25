Bradford man killed by pickup truck in Massachusetts identified

LOWELL, Massachusetts — Police have identified a Maine man who died on Christmas Eve after he was struck by a pickup truck while he was walking in the travel lane of Interstate 495 in Massachusetts.

Lawrence Perham, 39, of Bradford was walking in the southbound travel lane of I-495 around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when a southbound Ford pickup struck him, according to police.

Perham died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man from Clemsford, Massachusetts, was taken to Lowell General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement.

It was not clear why Perham was walking in the southbound travel lane of I-495, but his vehicle was located nearby in the breakdown lane on that side of the roadway. A dead dog was found in the roadway, and it was believed that Perham may have been attempting to retrieve the dog.

The crash remained under investigation, and no charges were filed as of Sunday morning.